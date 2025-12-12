MLB Free Agency Rumors: Will Robert Suarez End Up With the Mets or Blue Jays?

Robert Suarez is the hardest-hitting pitcher in the ninth inning, with a perfect mix of speed and control, warranting his experience to be used by other teams.

Previously, he's been linked to the Dodgers, but it was Edwin Diaz who became a part of the World Series championship team.

Suarez's Appeal to Mets and Blue Jays

The New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as the front-runners in the race to sign Suarez. Both teams have clear bullpen needs: the Mets lost Diaz, their closer since 2019, while the Blue Jays seek a more reliable ninth-inning presence after Jeff Hoffman's inconsistent 2025 campaign that included seven blown saves.

Some Winter Meeting Predictions

MLB insider Bob Nightengale managed to stir the pot during the Winter Meetings by mistakenly predicting that both the Mets and Blue Jays would sign Suarez, a feat that's obviously impossible.

The speculation, despite its error, shows how strongly Suarez is linked to the clubs and how his stock is among the high ECBs.

Suarez's Career Highlights and Stats

Suarez enters free agency off consecutive All-Star seasons and a league-leading 40 saves in 2025. He has a 2.91 ERA, 219 strikeouts against 63 walks, and a total of 77 saves across his four-year major league career. With his consistent run for high-pressure performances, Suarez is at the top tier for any team that's looking to dominate a bullpen.

Strategic Fit for Contending Teams

According to Clutch Points, the Mets might employ newly signed Devin Williams in a setup capacity, making the ninth inning available to Suarez.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays are ready to spend on a closer who can shut the door; the difference between being in or out of playoff races with a single loss or win is quite tight.

Suarez's experience and talent make him an ideal fit for either franchise. Both of them badly need someone who will rescue the game in the late innings.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com