U.S. Politics

Venezuelan Opposition Leader Machado Confirms She Received Support From The U.S. To Escape To Norway To Get The Nobel Prize

The Wall Street Journal detailed that Machado left the country in disguise, including a wig

By
Nobel laureate María Corina Machado

Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado confirmed she received help from the United States to escape to Norway to receive the award.

"Yes, we did get support from the U.S. government," Machado said during a press conference in Norway.

She said she couldn't go into detail about her escape because people "could be endangered," adding that the Maduro regime didn't know her whereabouts because otherwise they would have "done everything in their power to prevent me from getting there."

Another report by the Wall Street Journal detailed that Machado left the country in disguise, including a wig. The escape, it added, began on Monday afternoon. She went from a suburb in Caracas, where she has been in hiding for a year, to a coastal fishing village.

Related

To get there, she had to go through 10 military checkpoints before reaching her destination, where a boat awaited to sail her through the Caribbean and to Curaçao. Along with two companions, they endured choppy seas that slowed down their wooden fishing skiff.

Before setting out, however, her team had to coordinate with the U.S. military to avoid being targeted as part of the military campaign pressure the Trump administration has been conducting against the Maduro regime.

"We coordinated that she was going to leave by a specific area so that they would not blow up the boat," a person close to the operation said. Around the same time, two Navy jets spent about 40 minutes flying in tight circles near the route, making it the closest incursion of U.S. aircraft in the Venezuelan airspace since the campaign began in September.

Machado reached Curaçao and met a private contractor specialized in extractions. After spending a night in the country, Machado boarded an executive jet provided by a Miami associate and made it for Norway. She arrived after the award was given, with her daughter receiving it on her behalf.

Machado is set to spend a few days in Norway, then tour European countries to gather support for her cause, and will eventually make it to the U.S., according to a person close to her.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Venezuela, United States, Nobel Peace Prize

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Paramount, Skydance Merger Negotiations Abandoned Due to Shareholder Dispute

Paramount Skydance Cites Warner Bros' Lack of Communication as Catalyst for Hostile Bid

Ivica Zubac and Dario Saric - Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game Two
NBA Trade Rumors: Clippers Reportedly Receiving Trade Interest For Zubac
Wegmans Issues Recall for Deluxe Mixed Nuts After Salmonella Detected
Wegmans Issues Recall for Deluxe Mixed Nuts After Salmonella Detected in Raw Pistachios
LaMelo Ball
NBA Trade Rumors: Will These Injury-Prone Guards Find New Teams Soon?
M3 MacBook Air
Apple Is Launching Two New MacBooks Next Year to Revolutionize the Lineup—Report
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice