Venezuelan Opposition Leader Machado Confirms She Received Support From The U.S. To Escape To Norway To Get The Nobel Prize

Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado confirmed she received help from the United States to escape to Norway to receive the award.

"Yes, we did get support from the U.S. government," Machado said during a press conference in Norway.

#ÚLTIMAHORA María Corina Machado confirmó que recibió apoyo de Estados Unidos para su salida de Venezuela https://t.co/uVDvuU5nI5 pic.twitter.com/IaP1MMpkmz — Monitoreamos (@monitoreamos) December 11, 2025

She said she couldn't go into detail about her escape because people "could be endangered," adding that the Maduro regime didn't know her whereabouts because otherwise they would have "done everything in their power to prevent me from getting there."

Another report by the Wall Street Journal detailed that Machado left the country in disguise, including a wig. The escape, it added, began on Monday afternoon. She went from a suburb in Caracas, where she has been in hiding for a year, to a coastal fishing village.

To get there, she had to go through 10 military checkpoints before reaching her destination, where a boat awaited to sail her through the Caribbean and to Curaçao. Along with two companions, they endured choppy seas that slowed down their wooden fishing skiff.

Before setting out, however, her team had to coordinate with the U.S. military to avoid being targeted as part of the military campaign pressure the Trump administration has been conducting against the Maduro regime.

"We coordinated that she was going to leave by a specific area so that they would not blow up the boat," a person close to the operation said. Around the same time, two Navy jets spent about 40 minutes flying in tight circles near the route, making it the closest incursion of U.S. aircraft in the Venezuelan airspace since the campaign began in September.

Machado reached Curaçao and met a private contractor specialized in extractions. After spending a night in the country, Machado boarded an executive jet provided by a Miami associate and made it for Norway. She arrived after the award was given, with her daughter receiving it on her behalf.

Machado is set to spend a few days in Norway, then tour European countries to gather support for her cause, and will eventually make it to the U.S., according to a person close to her.

Originally published on Latin Times