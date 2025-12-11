Disney Files a Cease-and-Desist Against Google Over AI Copyright Amidst OpenAI Licensing Deal

Disney is going against Google again, but this time, the entertainment company sent a cease-and-desist letter to the latter, imploring them to stop using copyrighted material to train their AI models.

Disney Files a Cease-and-Desist Against Google Over AI Copyright

CNET reported that Disney has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Google, claiming that the latter has allegedly infringed on its copyright protections for its AI models "on a massive scale."

Disney has targeted two major aspects of Google's business, claiming copyright infringements against its AI models for using their characters and YouTube for distributing infringing content.

"Google's AI Services are designed to free ride off Disney's intellectual property," said Disney. "Google has refused to implement any technological measures to mitigate or prevent copyright infringement, even though such measures are readily available and being used by Google's competitors."

Based on Disney's letter, Google is both creating and disseminating AI content that infringes the copyrights it owns, with the tech company said to be using its position as a market leader in this exploitation.

The internet company allegedly reaps "enormous profits and other value" from this activity, which in turn damages Disney's copyrighted works.

According to Disney, the company had already brought this to Google's attention several months ago, but there was no response or action, prompting the cease-and-desist order against them.

That said, a Google spokesperson said that they have a "mutually beneficial relationship with Disney and will continue to engage with them."

Disney, OpenAI Completes AI Licensing Deal

Amidst this latest battle with Google on AI copyright, Disney and OpenAI have announced that they have reached an agreement for a deal that gives the Sora AI video generator license to use Disney's copyright and intellectual property.

This new AI licensing deal marks the first major content licensing partner for OpenAI's Sora, giving it access to different IPs of the company.

Under this deal, OpenAI and Sora will get access to more than 200 Disney characters in various franchises, including Disney Entertainment, Marvel, Pixar, and "Star Wars." Moreover, Disney and OpenAI will later select Sora's form videos to be streamed on Disney+.

According to Disney and OpenAI, this deal aims to uphold a shared commitment to the responsible use of AI, focusing on protecting both the safety of its users and the rights of creators.

Alongside this licensing deal, Disney revealed that it is also set to become a "major customer of OpenAI," with the entertainment company looking to use its API to build new products, tools, and more for Disney+.

Moreover, Disney said that it will be deploying ChatGPT for its employees, making this deal a massive step into integrating AI into Disney's operations, products, and services.

Lastly, the agreement between the company also makes Disney an investor in OpenAI with $1 billion in equity.

Originally published on Tech Times