Sports

NFL Trade Rumors: Three Surprising Teams That Could Pull Off a Jaw-Dropping Trade for Joe Burrow

Burrow wants to have the real "fun" in playing football.

By

Joe Burrow still represents Cincinnati, but some recent quotes about finding "fun" within football have hinted at what he might be planning for his career. Although he hasn't yet traded the Bengals or ridden off into the sunset, he still began talking about a possibility, no matter how minute it may be, about maybe loving life elsewhere.

What teams could potentially give Joe Burrow a Super Bowl ring?

Would a Trade Even Be an Option for Joe Burrow?

Joe Burrow
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - Joe Burrow (#9) of the Cincinnati Bengals scrambles against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium.

Burrow's comment about wanting to be able to enjoy playing football again resonated with everyone. To have torn his knee in 2020, suffer a serious wrist injury in 2023, and then have a toe problem he seems to be struggling with, it hasn't been an easy road for Burrow yet. Even with the Bengals no longer competing for a playoff spot, he worked so hard just so he could get back on the field because he "wants to have fun and play football."

There's an aspect here that asks: does he no longer enjoy playing because he's hurt or because he's not enjoying the Bengals' surroundings? It doesn't matter because, either way, there's an opportunity there for a team that needs a quarterback.

Any trade involving Burrow will have to be a historic swap of draft picks and stars. As a healthy quarterback, he's among the five best quarterbacks and clearly a foundation player. But in an opportunity league, some teams might be ready to put it all on the line.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings swung for the fences on J.J. McCarthy, but it's been a rocky start. The Vikings have a roster capable of winning right away, as they put together 14 wins not so distant in the past.

Adding Burrow to that offense would make them immediate contenders once again. The Vikings have several picks within the first couple of rounds available for them from 2026-2028. This would enable them to swap McCarthy and picks for a big deal with Cincinnati.

Las Vegas Raiders

According to Sportscasting, Burrow-for-Maxx-Crosby sounds crazy, but it might not be as ridiculous as it initially seems. The Raiders have been stuck in quarterback limbo ever since Derek Carr left, and they have Maxx Crosby, who is among the league's best defenders and still has a contract. Should Trey Hendrickson leave Cincinnati, Crosby would immediately fill that role.

A combination package with picks might be what the Bengals have as the best and most balanced return if they want an impact player.

New York Jets

If Cincinnati were ever entertaining trade calls, they would have big demands, including asking for three or four first-round picks. Thankfully for the Jets, they are among a select few who have what it takes to pay that price.

Because of the recent trade involving Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, New York has an abundance of draft picks, with two first-round picks traded for 2026 and three more traded for 2027.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

Tags
Cincinnati bengals, Nfl trade rumors
© Copyright 2025 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Paramount, Skydance Merger Negotiations Abandoned Due to Shareholder Dispute

Paramount Skydance Cites Warner Bros' Lack of Communication as Catalyst for Hostile Bid

Ivica Zubac and Dario Saric - Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game Two
NBA Trade Rumors: Clippers Reportedly Receiving Trade Interest For Zubac
Wegmans Issues Recall for Deluxe Mixed Nuts After Salmonella Detected
Wegmans Issues Recall for Deluxe Mixed Nuts After Salmonella Detected in Raw Pistachios
LaMelo Ball
NBA Trade Rumors: Will These Injury-Prone Guards Find New Teams Soon?
M3 MacBook Air
Apple Is Launching Two New MacBooks Next Year to Revolutionize the Lineup—Report
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice