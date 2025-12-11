NFL Trade Rumors: Three Surprising Teams That Could Pull Off a Jaw-Dropping Trade for Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow still represents Cincinnati, but some recent quotes about finding "fun" within football have hinted at what he might be planning for his career. Although he hasn't yet traded the Bengals or ridden off into the sunset, he still began talking about a possibility, no matter how minute it may be, about maybe loving life elsewhere.

What teams could potentially give Joe Burrow a Super Bowl ring?

Would a Trade Even Be an Option for Joe Burrow?

Burrow's comment about wanting to be able to enjoy playing football again resonated with everyone. To have torn his knee in 2020, suffer a serious wrist injury in 2023, and then have a toe problem he seems to be struggling with, it hasn't been an easy road for Burrow yet. Even with the Bengals no longer competing for a playoff spot, he worked so hard just so he could get back on the field because he "wants to have fun and play football."

There's an aspect here that asks: does he no longer enjoy playing because he's hurt or because he's not enjoying the Bengals' surroundings? It doesn't matter because, either way, there's an opportunity there for a team that needs a quarterback.

Any trade involving Burrow will have to be a historic swap of draft picks and stars. As a healthy quarterback, he's among the five best quarterbacks and clearly a foundation player. But in an opportunity league, some teams might be ready to put it all on the line.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings swung for the fences on J.J. McCarthy, but it's been a rocky start. The Vikings have a roster capable of winning right away, as they put together 14 wins not so distant in the past.

Adding Burrow to that offense would make them immediate contenders once again. The Vikings have several picks within the first couple of rounds available for them from 2026-2028. This would enable them to swap McCarthy and picks for a big deal with Cincinnati.

Las Vegas Raiders

According to Sportscasting, Burrow-for-Maxx-Crosby sounds crazy, but it might not be as ridiculous as it initially seems. The Raiders have been stuck in quarterback limbo ever since Derek Carr left, and they have Maxx Crosby, who is among the league's best defenders and still has a contract. Should Trey Hendrickson leave Cincinnati, Crosby would immediately fill that role.

A combination package with picks might be what the Bengals have as the best and most balanced return if they want an impact player.

New York Jets

If Cincinnati were ever entertaining trade calls, they would have big demands, including asking for three or four first-round picks. Thankfully for the Jets, they are among a select few who have what it takes to pay that price.

Because of the recent trade involving Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, New York has an abundance of draft picks, with two first-round picks traded for 2026 and three more traded for 2027.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com