Amazon Leo to Power In-Flight Wi-Fi Soon, Challenging Elon Musk's Starlink—Report

Amazon Leo is now stepping up to be the next in-flight Wi-Fi provider for airlines, according to a new report, with the company now in talks with one of the country's largest providers, American Airlines.

Amazon Leo to Power In-Flight Wi-Fi Soon: Report

According to a report by Bloomberg, Amazon Leo is now in talks with American Airlines regarding a potential partnership that would involve the use the e-commerce giant's satellite internet service for the latter's in-flight Wi-Fi.

The Amazon Leo-powered in-flight Wi-Fi is said to be a campaign of American Airlines to attract premium users and compete with other US airline rivals.

There are already many airline companies that have partnered with Elon Musk's Starlink to provide the service, using satellite internet technology to power their in-flight Wi-Fi.

According to American Airlines CEO Robert Isom, the company is currently in talks with Amazon Leo to upgrade their in-flight Wi-Fi offers, but there is still no done deal between the two as of writing.

Isom said that they recognize the vast network and reach of Starlink, but there are also other satellite internet operators in the industry, and they are keeping their options open.

Amazon Leo vs. Elon Musk's Starlink

Amazon Leo is one of the rising stars of the satellite internet service, but it is important to note that it only started launching its satellites to the low-Earth orbit this April 2025.

Currently, the service previously known as Project Kuiper only has 150 satellites in orbit and is expected to launch its full service by 2027 with a target of 3,200 satellites.

On the other hand, their biggest rival in the industry, Starlink, already has nearly 10,000 satellites in low-Earth orbit for its global satellite internet service, with plans to launch more in the future.

Starlink has also already secured partnerships with airlines before, with one of the most recent being United Airlines. It is the latest addition to the list that includes Qatar Airways, Emirates, Virgin Atlantic, and more.

Amazon Leo's planned expansion involves its SpaceX as the e-commerce company has already asked to have its satellites sent to orbit via the Musk-owned rockets.

Originally published on Tech Times