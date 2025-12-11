Emeka Egbuka's Hot Start Fizzled Out: Here's Why Buccaneers Rookie Experienced Midseason Slump

Rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka was an unstoppable force through the first couple of weeks of the 2025 NFL season. After blowing up with dominant numbers out of the gate, many fans and analysts considered him all but a lock for the award of Offensive Rookie of the Year.

However, he wasn't able to sustain the momentum in midseason.

Egbuka's Explosive Start Didn't Pan Out

Despite an early-season dominance and instant chemistry with Baker Mayfield, Egbuka's production hit a wall as October got underway. Over his last eight games, he has scored just one touchdown, logged only one 100-yard outing, and has recorded three or fewer catches four different times, per FTW.

In any event, it's a steep drop-off for Buccaneers fans.

Through the opening five weeks of action, the first-year Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver hauled in 38 receptions, 445 yards, and five touchdowns, a blistering pace on track for one of the best rookie receiving campaigns in league history.

Injury Gets in Egbuka's Way

Right about when his numbers started to decline, Egbuka had been battling a hamstring injury - perhaps the most notorious slow-healing issue in all of football. And though he remained suited up every week, availability does not always equate to readiness. Hamstring tweaks often linger, with players returning to full-speed competition before properly resting their injuries.

In Egbuka's case, it's fair to assume he hasn't been close to 100% in weeks. The slightest loss in explosiveness can significantly impact a wide receiver's separation, acceleration, and route sharpness.

Baker Mayfield: Things Not Getting Any Better

An elite receiver can only dominate if his quarterback can consistently deliver the football, and lately, Baker Mayfield hasn't been able to do that.

After an incredibly hot start that briefly landed him in the early-season MVP conversation, Mayfield's performance has crashed. Over the last four games, he has:

Thrown for less than 200 yards per week

Threw four interceptions

Led an offense that looked completely out of sync.

Mayfield is also fighting a shoulder sprain he sustained in late November. That might be something to do with his accuracy and velocity lately. Of course, if the quarterback is struggling, every pass-catcher in the offense does too, including Egbuka.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com