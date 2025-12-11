Shazam Launches 'Popular Segments' Feature Which Highlights the Attention-Grabbing Parts of a Song

Apple's Shazam has dropped a new feature that aims to help users find the most attention-grabbing part of the song called 'Popular Segments.

Shazam Launches Popular Segments to Highlight Parts of a Song

According to 9to5Mac, Shazam has launched a new feature that will bring users right to the famous or fan-favorite parts of a song called the Popular Segments.

The feature works by using Shazam normally. Once Shazam determines what the song is, the landing page will not only show its title, artists, album art, and the button that takes them directly to streaming it on Apple Music, but it also shows the Popular Segments that will stream the famous part of the track.

Users may listen to the most popular part of the song via this feature on Shazam, and this helps those who do not have an Apple Music subscription to hear the song and properly identify it.

This feature works like a snippet of the song users are trying to find, but instead of hearing only the first few seconds of the track, it will instead focus on playing the attention-grabbing moments.

What to Know About Popular Segments

This feature greatly helps in providing users with key information of a specific song they are trying to identify, one that may take them directly to the part that caught their attention.

According to Shazam, "Popular Segments spotlights the key moments within a track that drove the most Shazam activity within the past week."

"Available for top tracks ranking on Shazam's charts and based on Shazam tag volume, this interactive feature displays relative segment popularity throughout a song, allowing users to hover over the graph and reveal precise time markers and corresponding segments," Shazam added.

This feature follows the many additions made by Apple and Shazam to the platform, including the nearby concert feature that lets users know about the upcoming event around their area.

For now, the Shazam Popular Segment feature is available on its website, accessible via desktop and mobile. It remains unconfirmed when this feature will be launched on the dedicated app.

Originally published on Tech Times