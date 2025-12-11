Google Play Customers Eligible for Automatic Payments from $700 Million Settlement

Millions of Google Play customers may soon get automatic payments after a major $700 million settlement, and most people won't have to do anything to receive their share.

State attorneys general say the money is meant to help consumers who were harmed by Google's long-running control over app prices and payments on Android phones.

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield said the case was about much more than apps.

"This case was never just about app purchases – it was about what happens when a company quietly controls the choices and prices that millions of people rely on every day," he explained.

He added that the settlement is meant to give families and small businesses a voice.

According to FoxBusiness, the agreement covers anyone who bought apps or made in-app purchases through Google Play between August 16, 2016, and September 30, 2023.

State officials said Google's rules made apps more expensive and limited how developers could offer their products.

Google denies wrongdoing but has agreed to pay millions to consumers and make changes to how its app store works.

BREAKING NEWS: We've secured a $700 million Google settlement - and have information for consumers on payout.



If you made payments through the Google Play Store or Google Play Billing between August 2016 and September 2023, you could get money from this settlement. pic.twitter.com/RLrdG9DB5X — Attorney General Dan Rayfield (@AGDanRayfield) December 9, 2025

Google Play Users Set for Automatic Payouts

Once the court gives final approval next spring, payments will be sent automatically. Most people will get their money through PayPal or Venmo.

The settlement administrator will use the email address or phone number linked to each person's Google Play account, making the process simple for users.

People who don't use PayPal or Venmo, or who can't access their old contact information, will be able to use a backup claims process.

Officials say the smallest payment will be around $2, but some people will receive more based on how much they spent during the seven-year period, TechRepublic reported.

Notifications about the settlement began going out earlier this month, so many customers may already see messages in their inbox or on their phones.

The attorneys general also say this settlement is not just about sending money back.

The agreement forces Google to loosen its control over app payments, giving developers more freedom and lowering the chances that prices will be pushed higher in the future.

The Oregon Department of Justice says the goal is to make the Android app marketplace fairer and easier to use.

State leaders hope the changes will help families save money, especially as more people rely on apps for work, school, and entertainment.

Originally published on vcpost.com