Keldon Johnson Plans to Turn NBA Cup Earnings Into a Bigger Farm

A flashy car or some iced-out jewelry is not in the cards for San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson coming off of San Antonio's NBA Cup quarterfinals run. Instead, the country boy from rural Virginia wants to grow the thing he loves most: his farm in Boerne, Texas.

Johnson and each Spurs player made $53,093 for advancing to the knockout stage, and he knows precisely what he'd like to do with it.

Look Inside Keldon Johnson's Expanding Farm Life

Before San Antonio's game against Los Angeles, Keldon said that he will probably add the NBA Cup earnings to his farm.

"I'm getting a big pond built right now. I might get a llama. I might get some sheep or something like that."

Johnson often wears his black cowboy hat and boots and is unabashedly proud of his ranch life. To date, his property includes the following, according to the San Antonio Express News.

12 goats

6 chickens

4 mini-cows

2 horses

1 miniature-donkey

His family and best friend help him tend to the animals, referring to themselves playfully as "the farm hands." With new NBA Cup earnings rolling in, Johnson seems to be eager to add even more livestock and upgrades to his growing rural retreat.

Greater Success Can Welcome Greater Farm Expansions

That figure could be even higher if the Spurs advance deeper into the tournament. According to Amazon Prime Video and Yahoo Sports, payouts increase dramatically as teams advance:

NBA Cup Semifinals: $106,187 per player

Championship Game: $212,373 per player

Tournament Champion: a whopping $530,933 per player

Head coaches get the same bonuses as assistant coaches, receiving a smaller share. Two-way players receive 50% of the listed amounts.

Should the Spurs beat the Lakers, Johnson's conceptual llamas and sheep could turn out to be real sooner rather than later.

Spurs Ready to Compete for More Than Money

That is the financial aspect, but Johnson made it a point to mention that the Spurs are competing for the sake of competition. The 26-year-old player said that the team is here to "ultimately compete" in the NBA. He considers this the biggest win of the season.

In the meantime, check the NBA Cup bracket here.

