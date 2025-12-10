Tech

Reddit Rolls Out Verification Test Phase Beginning With Public Figures

Reddit's verification is for the authentication of user identities.

Reddit is now testing a verification program on its platform.

This is a similar verification program that most social media platforms already have, particularly for those who do not require subscriptions to obtain their checkmarks and verified status.

Reddit Begins Verification Program in Latest Test

Engadget reports that Reddit has already begun its verification program on its platform, but this is currently under a "limited alpha test," which means only a select number of users can access it.

According to the report, Reddit has "handpicked" a small "curated" group of accounts that use the platform. Those who are not part of the program are unable to request to be included as of writing.

Reddit did not exactly detail how its verification program works as of press time. However, Engadget claims that it may be similar to Twitter prior to Elon Musk's takeover.

Individuals who are given a verification badge on the platform have verified their identities with the platform. That being said, the current verification program is only choosing high-profile individuals on Reddit.

Reddit's focus on verification centers on giving Redditors a chance to distinguish legitimate accounts and information from those who masquerade as official personnel of specific brands or companies.

Reddit Prioritizes Verification of Public Figures

Per the report, Reddit says that "pseudonymity" has always been part of what Reddit is, with the verification program focusing on an opt-in approach for those who want to authenticate their profiles.

According to Reddit, the verification program is "explicitly not about status," and it is designed to give Redditors clarity and help moderators by easing the burden of confirming a poster's legitimate identity.

"We hope this test establishes a consistent way for individuals and businesses who wish to clearly identify themselves on Reddit. Accounts that receive the verification must still follow all existing community and platform rules and policies," said Reddit.

Previously, Reddit already tested other forms of verification on the platform to allow its users to quickly distinguish the legitimacy of posted information, centering on business official badges.

These tags tie an account to a specific company if they are part of it, and this tells Redditors that the information shared on the platform is officially from the company or brand tied to it.

