Target Bets on Protein, Supplements as Appetite-Suppressing Drugs Gain Popularity

The rapid rise of GLP-1 weight-loss medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Zepbound, and Mounjaro is changing how many Americans eat, shop, and even exercise.

These drugs, once used mainly for diabetes, have become popular because they help reduce appetite.

As a result, major retailers are adjusting their product lines to meet new customer needs.

Target is one of the companies closely watching these shifts. Lisa Roath, Target's chief merchandising officer for food, essentials, and beauty, explained that the store is seeing clear changes in what shoppers buy.

According to the NY Post, she said the new habits formed around GLP-1 medications are only beginning to show their full impact. "We're like at the tip of the iceberg," Roath noted.

One major trend is the growing demand for protein and fiber. Many people using appetite-suppressing medications eat less, which can make it hard to reach daily nutrition goals.

Because of this, customers are turning to foods that help fill those gaps.

"Everyone's looking for protein," Roath said, adding that supplements are also becoming more popular as shoppers search for ways to improve their diets.

Target Sees Growth in Fitness Gear

To keep up with these changes, Target plans to expand shelf space in early 2026. The retailer wants to offer more protein bars, high-fiber snacks, and dietary supplements.

These products aim to help customers stay nourished even when their appetite is lower.

The influence of the medications is not limited to food. As people lose weight and become more active, Target has seen more interest in athletic clothing and home-fitness items.

Roath mentioned that categories such as weights and workout apparel are already showing growth.

Target is not alone in adapting to this trend. Nestlé Health Science has introduced a platform designed to support the changing nutritional needs of GLP-1 users, FoxBusiness reported.

The company focuses on products that help maintain muscle, improve digestion, and support overall health.

Conagra Brands has also joined in by labeling certain foods with an "on track" badge to highlight options that are high in protein, low in calories, and rich in fiber.

Danone North America released a yogurt called Oikos Fusion, marketed specifically for people on weight-loss medications who may struggle with muscle maintenance or digestion.

Analysts expect the market for obesity medications to grow sharply, with projections reaching up to $150 billion globally by 2035.

