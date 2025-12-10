NBA Trade Rumors: Clippers Reportedly Receiving Trade Interest For Zubac

The Los Angeles Clippers may be stumbling in the early portions of this season, but one thing is clear: they have no intention of placing Ivica Zubac on the trade block.

As speculation grows regarding possible trade deadline deals, the franchise appears to have decided to hold onto its rising center.

Clippers Trade Rumors Spotlight Zubac, But LA Isn't Budging

While NBA teams are expected to inquire about Zubac, insider Jake Fischer reports that the Clippers have no interest in dealing him.

According to Fischer, the organization values the steady growth of their big man and recognizes the bargain they have in his team-friendly deal.

Ivica Zubac's Career Season Raises His Stock

Coming into the new campaign, Zubac was fresh off the best year of his career, in which he averaged a robust 16.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per contest, slotting him as a Most Improved Player finalist and a member of the NBA All-Defensive Second Team.

He has carried that momentum into the 2025–26 season, already posting 15.9 points and 11.6 rebounds per game, proving his breakout year was no fluke.

A High-Impact Center on a Team-Friendly Contract

One of the biggest reasons LA plans to hold onto Zubac is the value of his current contract. He's locked into a three-year, $58.65 million deal, making him one of the best bargains at his position. His salary breakdown:

$18.1 million this season

$19.5 million by 2026

$29.9 m in 2027–28

The Clippers view him more as a long-term asset than a trade chip based on his production, age, and the arc of his career.

LA Can't Afford to Tank—Literally

According to Bleacher Report, a 6–18 start has the Clippers second-to-last in the Western Conference, but tanking is completely off the table. The team has no control over their 2026 first-round pick, and handing Oklahoma City a lottery pick is the last thing they want to do.

Instead, the franchise is attempting to claw its way back into playoff contention. Keeping Zubac bolsters their chances of competing now while preserving roster flexibility for future moves.

Why Keeping Zubac Is the Clippers' Smartest Play

In a season full of uncertainty, the Clippers know one thing for sure: Zubac is too valuable on the court and on the books to give up.

A reliable two-way big man on a bargain contract is the kind of foundation a struggling team builds around, not trades away. If LA is to have a realistic chance at salvaging this season and remaining competitive long-term, holding onto Ivica Zubac is not just logical-it's necessary.

Meanwhile, a previous rumor report said that Chris Paul shut down retirement talk after the Clips waived him.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com