Tech

Meta Updates Facebook with Simpler Feed, More Streamlined Look, New Features Like Instagram

Meta is taking a page from Instagram to improve Facebook.

By
Meta Cracks Down on Antisemitic Content Disguised as Anti-Zionism

Facebook has long kept its design and experiences unique to itself, but Meta has other plans for it and has now shared an update to the app that offers that simplifies the app.

Through this update, Facebook now features a simpler feed for users to scroll, a streamlined look in various aspects of the platform, and new features inspired by Instagram.

Meta Updates Facebook With Simpler Feed, Streamlined Look

Facebook Update Facebook Update

In a new blog post from Meta, the company introduced the latest updates Facebook, with these focusing on a semi-overhaul of the social media platform.

Different aspects of Facebook get the upgrade from Meta, including the Facebook Feed, search, and navigation that now allow users to easily find things online and "dive deeper" into their interests.

One of the biggest changes made by Meta is the simpler feed for Facebook, which opts for the minimalist approach, making it "cleaner." According to Meta, this improvement makes it simultaneously "simpler and more immersive," centering on an easier way to enjoy content that adheres to what users "care bout most" and their shared interests.

The company also claims that it is now working on improving the tab bar in the Facebook app to feature all the top-used features of the social media for easier access. These tabs include the Reels, Friends, Marketplace, Profile, and the Home button, giving them direct access to these features.

Alongside this, Facebook is also rolling out a refreshed menu design that will get its dedicated hamburger menu button (three-line icon) on the top left corner, where they can access different kinds of tabs. This was previously integrated on the bottom tab bar, also called the Menu, that houses the Profile and account settings.

Meta is also rolling out new search results to show users an immersive grid layout that features all types of content, including photo, video, and text posts alike.

Moreover, the company also claims that users are getting more control over their Feed, with a remove button available if they do not like a certain post to refresh their algorithm.

New Features Similar to Instagram Now Available

There are also new features on Facebook that took a page from Instagram, and these include the standardized grid, double-tapping to like photos in the Feed, and content creation tools.

The standardized grid on Instagram transforms all photos into the same size when presented on one's Feed or profile, with Facebook getting this streamlined look despite different-sized images or videos. Tapping on an uploaded media would expand it to its original size.

Users may now use the double-tap feature on Facebook to like a certain post, but this only works for the Like engagement. For those who want to use other reactions like Heart, Sad, Angry, Care, or Haha, they will still need to long-press and slide on the engagement button.

Lastly, Meta is also adding new content creation tools that feature an all-in-one destination to tweak one's upload, including adding music, cropping, editing, and more before they upload it to Facebook.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Facebook
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Paramount, Skydance Merger Negotiations Abandoned Due to Shareholder Dispute

Paramount Skydance Cites Warner Bros' Lack of Communication as Catalyst for Hostile Bid

Ivica Zubac and Dario Saric - Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game Two
NBA Trade Rumors: Clippers Reportedly Receiving Trade Interest For Zubac
AI-Generated Protest Videos Made With OpenAI’s Sora 2 Spark Outrage,
Surge AI CEO Edwin Chen Warns Flashy Models Prioritize Hype Over Truth
Wegmans Issues Recall for Deluxe Mixed Nuts After Salmonella Detected
Wegmans Issues Recall for Deluxe Mixed Nuts After Salmonella Detected in Raw Pistachios
M3 MacBook Air
Apple Is Launching Two New MacBooks Next Year to Revolutionize the Lineup—Report
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice