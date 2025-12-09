Google Extends Pixel 9 Pro Repair Program For Faulty Display, Free of Charge for Eligible Devices

Google has extended the Pixel 9 Pro's repair program, which will help address the existing problems on the display for both the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Google Extends Pixel 9 Pro Repair Program on Displays

Google has launched its latest service for users called the "Pixel 9 Pro & Pixel 9 Pro XL Extended Repair Program" for smartphone owners affected by the issue found on these models' screens.

According to Google's support document, the company has identified that a small number of Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL devices are affected by display issues, with the company acknowledging that this problem affects the functionality of the smartphones.

This extended repair program stems from the original repair program rolled out by Google for those who were also affected by the issue, with users who have not yet had their Pixel phones repaired now able to do so.

The company said that users may walk into Google centers or authorized centers to avail of the display replacement, or they may opt for online repair options via this link.

Pixel 9 Pro Faulty Display: Free Repair for Eligible Phones

There is an eligibility requirement for users to avail of Google's free repair for their Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL's screen replacement, and users need to meet this in order to get the cost-free fix.

First, Google said that users whose screens have a vertical line on the display that runs from the bottom to the top of the screen are eligible for the program.

Next, users who have a Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL that has a display flicker on it will also qualify for the free repair.

According to Google, there are several criteria that may disqualify users' devices from the free repair under this extended program, and this applies to Pixel phones that have cracked displays or cover glass.

While Google will accept the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL for repair, users will be charged an undisclosed fee for the fix.

Google was previously lauded for its cheaper display repairs available to users, offering a more affordable replacement or fix for their Pixel device's screens compared to other brands.

The extended repair program is available for all eligible users, and it would not matter if they have the Pixel Care+ subscription or if the warranty coverage has already expired for their device.

Originally published on Tech Times