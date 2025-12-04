Italian Tennis Player Nicola Pietrangeli Dies at 92; Hundreds Pay Tribute in Rome

Before Jannik Sinner, there was Nicola Pietrangeli, who is the only Italian to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. This week, the country came together to celebrate one of its greatest sporting heroes after the tennis legend died at 92.

Hundreds of fans, former players, and representatives gathered in Rome for an emotional homage, displaying just how deep an impression the tennis icon left on his beloved sport. The memorial took place at the celebrated Stadio Pietrangeli, which was named after him in 2006.

A Memorial Steeped in Tennis History

The public viewing and the brief service took place at the Pallacorda court in the Foro Italico, a venue widely admired around the world for its classic elegance.

Two of Pietrangeli's tennis rackets and the Davis Cup trophy he secured for Italy in 1976 stood alongside his flower-beribboned coffin, symbolising the lifelong successes.

Frank Sinatra's "My Way" brought the emotional service to a close, encapsulating just about perfectly the spirit of a man who had gone his own way in tennis and in life.

"Everything was exactly as he wanted-the place, the music," said his son Marco, whose father had put so much thought into what would be appropriate for his farewell.

Tributes Paid to Tennis Pioneer by Renowned Personalities

According to Tennis.com, the memorial was attended by an array of Italian sporting luminaries, including past and present presidents of the Italian National Olympic Committee and heads of the Italian tennis federation.

Prince Albert II of Monaco, a longtime friend of Pietrangeli, was also in attendance at the private funeral held at Chiesa della Gran Madre di Dio. He called the tennis legend "a splendid man," a tribute to their friendship that lasted for many years.

Former tennis champions Adriano Panatta and Tonino Zugarelli, who won the 1976 Davis Cup with Pietrangeli, were also present at the ceremony, as was Italian star Fabio Fognini, who just retired. The lack of current Italian players, particularly Jannik Sinner, did not go unnoticed, however.

Remembering a Groundbreaking Champion

The achievements of Nicola Pietrangeli shaped Italian tennis for generations. He was the first Italian to win a Grand Slam singles title, capturing the French Championships in both 1959 and 1960. In an impressive career that spanned 66 Davis Cup ties from 1954 to 1972, he set records: a 78-32 singles performance and a dominant 42-12 record in doubles.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com