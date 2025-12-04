Enzo Maresca Calls Chelsea's Loss to Leeds United a 'Very Poor Night'

Chelsea's Premier League ambitions sustained a serious setback following a stunning 3-1 loss to Leeds United on Wednesday night.

Manager Enzo Maresca admitted his squad "got what they deserved," acknowledging Leeds' dominance in a match that laid bare serious gaps in Chelsea's performance.

Leeds United Outclass Chelsea in Crucial Premier League Clash

Just days earlier, Chelsea impressed fans by battling to a 1-1 draw against league leaders Arsenal despite being reduced to 10 men. But the momentum disappeared as they slipped to fourth place, now nine points behind Arsenal, following a bad outing at Elland Road.

Maresca did not mince words on his disappointment.

"It was a very poor night. They deserved the win. They were better in all aspects."

Early Goals Punish Chelsea's Defensive Lapses

Leeds United made their intentions clear from the start. Jaka Bijol opened the scoring before Ao Tanaka doubled the lead as Leeds took a comfortable 2-0 lead into half-time. Chelsea briefly restored hope when Pedro Neto pulled one back in the 50th minute.

A costly defensive error by Tosin Adarabioyo, however, allowed Dominic Calvert-Lewin to restore Leeds' two-goal cushion with a simple tap-in.

Maresca admitted there were no positives to take from the match, with the need to "reset" quickly with another fixture in just 48 hours.

The Chelsea manager added that it was a "poor night" for the club. In the second ball, off the ball, and on the ball, Leeds appears to be the better team to control the situation.

Maresca Substitutes Estêvão to Avoid a Potential Red Card

Another key halftime decision was the withdrawal of Estêvão. The 18-year-old Brazilian, frustrated after receiving a yellow card for kicking out at Gabriel Gudmundsson, could have easily lost control of his emotions.

According to ESPN, Maresca said that it's not easy to manage emotions at 18; that's why it's safer to take him off to avoid a possible red card.

"Sometimes at 18, it is not so easy to manage emotions," Maresca explained. "It was safer to take him off to avoid a possible red card."

Cole Palmer's Return Offers Glimmer of Hope

Yet, Chelsea fans did celebrate one positive: the long-awaited return of Cole Palmer. The creative playmaker made his first appearance in over two months after recovering from a groin injury and provided the much needed spark the team needed heading into the club's upcoming fixtures.

