NBA Trade Rumors: Doc Rivers Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Did Not Request to be Traded

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers once again took center stage to quell the most recent Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumblings.

Amid rumors swirling across the league, Rivers expressed his fatigue with having to repeat himself concerning the franchise star's future.

Bucks Struggle Fuel Fresh Trade Rumors

The disappointing season in Milwaukee has provided fertile ground for speculation. There are reports that Giannis is losing faith in the franchise's ability to build a contender, with one claim that he requested a trade to the Knicks last summer.

"So here we go again. There have been no conversations. I want to make it clear, and I would say one more time, but for the fiftieth time, Giannis has never asked to be traded. Ever. I cannot make that more clear. I go to the source. I talk to the source every single day. He loves Milwaukee, and he loves the Bucks," Rivers told the press.

It doesn't matter, though: despite his firm stance, the noise around the Bucks has only grown louder amid the team's troubling 9–13 start.

Fueling theories even further, Giannis recently scrubbed nearly all Bucks-related posts from his social media accounts, an action that has only intensified the belief that he may be preparing for a fresh start.

According to reports, all that 30-year-old Giannis wants is one thing: an actual chance to win. The Bucks' failure to meet expectations saw rival teams position themselves quickly for a potential sweepstakes.

Knicks, Heat, and Warriors Among Top Suitors

While the New York Knicks are largely believed to be the frontrunners, other franchises like the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, and San Antonio Spurs are also keeping a close eye on the situation. Each organization is ready to put together an enticing trade package should Giannis become available.

According to Fadeaway World, a signing with New York could give Giannis both a competitive roster and the opportunity to expand his global brand in the country's largest media market.

Bucks Fight to Keep Their Franchise Star

The Bucks still have control over the three-year, $174 million contract Antetokounmpo signed through 2027. Nevertheless, internal uncertainty and growing frustration have created an atmosphere Milwaukee desperately wants to avoid.

Rivers continues to defend his star player, indicating loyalty remains intact. At the same time, he knows that losing nurtures doubt, and the Bucks have struggled to find consistency.

Milwaukee Must Win to Secure Giannis' Future

No matter how many times Rivers denies the rumors, the truth is simple: the Bucks must prove they can still contend at the highest level. Every loss adds pressure, invites more speculation, and chips away at the belief that Milwaukee can deliver another championship window.

