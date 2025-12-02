Tech AI

Apple Health App May Connect to ChatGPT Soon, Says Report—What to Expect?

Health is reportedly getting access to ChatGPT to better help you with fitness and wellness.

By
Siri + Health

The Apple Health app is getting a massive upgrade soon, according to new reports, as it will soon be connected to ChatGPT and leverage the generative AI to help users with all their health and wellness needs.

Apple Health App May Connect to ChatGPT Soon

A leaker from X shared a new screenshot that reveals the backend code of ChatGPT, and it was discovered that the Apple Health app is part of it. However, there are no features yet connecting the two services.

Because of this, it is now believed that Apple and OpenAI are working on a new kind of integration where the Health app could directly connect to ChatGPT and make use of its advanced AI capabilities.

The code suggests that users who are using their Health app and have data available here could connect their platform to ChatGPT, giving the chatbot access to their information for various needs. It was speculated that this connection between the Health app and ChatGPT would allow users to receive more personalized answers from the chatbot should they have questions about health and wellness.

Through this connection, users no longer need to visit the Health app and then bring over their data or a screenshot of one part of the app to ChatGPT, which would, in turn, help them with what they need.

The leak also suggests that ChatGPT may tap into various categories of health data, including their activity, breathing, diet, hearing, and sleep.

That said, it remains unconfirmed if this integration is on the way as neither Apple or OpenAI has released any statement as of writing.

ChatGPT to Answer All Your Health App Queries

Apple and OpenAI's partnership may be expanding thanks to this latest discovery on the chatbot's code, and it will leverage the broad capabilities of the AI to help users with all their health queries.

Previously, Apple and OpenAI partnered to integrate ChatGPT to power Siri and Apple Intelligence, which would allow users to also tap into the chatbot if they want another model to address their questions.

While it remains unconfirmed if this feature will be available on the ChatGPT platform soon, it is important to note that OpenAI has previously revealed that this partnership does not generate revenue for them.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Apple
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
NBA Trade Rumors: Ja Morant is 'Unhappy' With Grizzlies Front

NBA Trade Rumors: Is Ja Morant the Raptors' Key to be Playoff Contender?

The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78)
The U.S. Has Amassed More Missiles in the Caribbean Than It Used to Overthrow The Gaddafi Regime
Android XR
Google Teases Android XR Event Bringing Wearable Tech Updates for Next Week
SARS Claims Clothing Stores Evade Tax Hikes in South Africa, Accusing Them of Taking Advantage of Peculiar Taxing System
Shein Faces US Legal Scrutiny as Texas Probes Labor and Consumer Safety Issues
neuralink
Neuralink BCI User Pairs Implant with Common Gadgets, DIY Tools to Further Help Their Needs
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice