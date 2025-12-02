Apple Health App May Connect to ChatGPT Soon, Says Report—What to Expect?

The Apple Health app is getting a massive upgrade soon, according to new reports, as it will soon be connected to ChatGPT and leverage the generative AI to help users with all their health and wellness needs.

Apple Health App May Connect to ChatGPT Soon

A leaker from X shared a new screenshot that reveals the backend code of ChatGPT, and it was discovered that the Apple Health app is part of it. However, there are no features yet connecting the two services.

Because of this, it is now believed that Apple and OpenAI are working on a new kind of integration where the Health app could directly connect to ChatGPT and make use of its advanced AI capabilities.

The code suggests that users who are using their Health app and have data available here could connect their platform to ChatGPT, giving the chatbot access to their information for various needs. It was speculated that this connection between the Health app and ChatGPT would allow users to receive more personalized answers from the chatbot should they have questions about health and wellness.

Through this connection, users no longer need to visit the Health app and then bring over their data or a screenshot of one part of the app to ChatGPT, which would, in turn, help them with what they need.

The leak also suggests that ChatGPT may tap into various categories of health data, including their activity, breathing, diet, hearing, and sleep.

That said, it remains unconfirmed if this integration is on the way as neither Apple or OpenAI has released any statement as of writing.

ChatGPT to Answer All Your Health App Queries

Apple and OpenAI's partnership may be expanding thanks to this latest discovery on the chatbot's code, and it will leverage the broad capabilities of the AI to help users with all their health queries.

Previously, Apple and OpenAI partnered to integrate ChatGPT to power Siri and Apple Intelligence, which would allow users to also tap into the chatbot if they want another model to address their questions.

While it remains unconfirmed if this feature will be available on the ChatGPT platform soon, it is important to note that OpenAI has previously revealed that this partnership does not generate revenue for them.

Originally published on Tech Times