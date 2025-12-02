Apple Music, Amazon Music Launch Year-End Reviews Ahead of Spotify Wrapped

Two audio streaming platforms, Apple Music and Amazon Music, have launched their version of year-end reviews for the year, giving users a chance to explore how they used these apps in 2025.

Apple Music, Amazon Music Launch Year-End Review

The Apple Music app and web player version now shows the Replay 2025 feature for users to access, and it allows them to go back to the start of this year and explore their music journey. The same goes for Amazon Music, which has already launched its Delivered 2025 experience.

Apple Music has made it an annual experience for its subscribers to enjoy the Replay year-end review feature on its platform. The user will be taken on an interactive experience which details their total streaming hours, which songs were played over and over again for this year, their top album, top artists, new finds, top podcasts, and more.

On the other hand, Amazon Music is offering users a look back on their audio streaming experiences this year, and like other year-end reviews, the platform will give them insights into how much their streaming grew. Amazon said that Delivered 2025 will offer them their data on music, podcasts, and audiobooks streaming throughout the year.

This feature will only work for users who have their accounts logged into the platform, and it will not matter if they are a paying subscriber or not.

Spotify Wrapped for 2025 Is Not Yet Available

Apple Music and Amazon Music two of the early birds that launched their year-end review features for users to enjoy as early as the first week of December. Spotify users, however, are still waiting for when the company will make it available.

Spotify Wrapped is arguably one of the most famous features among streaming platforms. The Swedish streaming platform has made it an annual affair for users since launching it in 2015 as the "Your Year In Music," and then rebranded it the following year as "Wrapped."

For now, users would have to wait for Spotify to launch the year-end review feature on their platform, with many anticipating the new things they have in store for the Wrapped experience this 2025.

While there is already a 2025 Wrapped website, Spotify said that it will update users once the feature is available.

