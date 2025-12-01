Apple Glasses Are Reportedly Coming Next Year

Next year's lineup from Apple is set to be massive, but a new report suggests that the Apple Glasses will also be coming next year.

According to the latest report from Bloomberg, Apple may be gearing up for a massive unveiling come next year, and this could be for its next-generation wearable technology, the Apple Glasses.

The new head wearable device would reportedly not be immediately available upon its unveiling.

Bloomberg reiterated that the Apple Glasses would be part of Apple's 2027 releases, and it could possibly go alongside the iPhone's 20th anniversary model.

Next year's Apple Glasses debut would give the world a first look into what the Cupertino tech giant has in store for the future of its wearable technology, following the Vision Pro release in 2024.

It was revealed that Apple is fully on board with the idea of smart glasses being integrated into one's daily life, with the company looking to join this revolution, which Meta and Ray-Ban pioneered.

Can the Apple Glasses be a Scene-Stealer?

According to 9to5Mac, the Apple Glasses that would reportedly debut next year could potentially steal the spotlight from the other technologies that the Cupertino tech giant is set to unveil.

This includes the hardware updates for the likes of the iPhones with the iPhone 18 series, the M5 Macs, the potential debut of the M6 Macs, new iPads, Apple Watches, and more.

It is also important to note that speculations also claim that the iPhone Fold, Apple's first foldable smartphone, is set to debut next year and deliver the much-awaited development from the company.

The ramped-up timeline is thanks to Apple solving the problem of how to create a crease-free display, with no visible lines seen on the device, despite it folding and unfolding to offer the large screen.

Originally published on Tech Times