Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Leak Claims It's Coming at a Cheaper Price Tag Than Previous Rumors

Samsung is said to be drawing closer to the official unveiling of the Galaxy Z tri-fold smartphone, and a new leak suggests that it would be cheaper than previous rumors once it is out in the market.

Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-Fold Leak Claims It Is Cheaper

According to a new leak shared on Naver, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is set to be cheaper than expected and would not cost as much as the previously rumored price tag (via Android Authority).

The leaker claimed that it would only cost 3.6 million Korean Won, which, when converted, would be roughly around $2,446. This amount is significantly more affordable than previous expectations.

Previous speculations claimed that it could cost around 4 million Korean Won (approximately $2,718) and could be rounded up when sold in the United States to fall under the sub-$3,000 pricing. Other rumors suggested that it could even hit the $3,000 price.

The new figure is already cheaper than around $250 compared to its original speculated pricing if it were sold at the direct conversion price of Korean Won to United States Dollars.

The starting price of its bi-fold Galaxy Z Fold 7 is at $2,000, and according to Android Central, the Galaxy Z TriFold may only see a 25% markup instead of a 50% increase should this new leak be true.

What to Expect from Samsung's Galaxy Z Tri-Fold?

The biggest feature that the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold will reportedly deliver is the extra screen panel that the South Korean tech giant would add to the device. It was revealed that Samsung will utilize a brand-new hinge for the device, which was dubbed the "G-style hinge," and would be unique for the tri-fold.

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold would not fold onto itself and have a central screen that the ones on the side would rest on, as it was demonstrated to have an accordion-style folding screen that is similar to dividers found at home.

Additionally, it would feature dual SIM connectivity, AMOLED screens for all its panels, a triple-camera setup for the rear, a 4,400 mAh battery, and more.

Samsung officially unveiled the tri-fold smartphone during APEC 2025, but the company has yet to give it an official name as of press time. It is expected that Samsung will unveil it in the coming weeks or possibly by early 2026.

Originally published on Tech Times