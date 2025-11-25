Vin Diesel Applauds Dwayne Johnson's Transformation for 'The Smashing Machine' After Feud Fix

Vin Diesel is showing support for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson after years of public tension, praising his former "Fast & Furious" costar for his dramatic performance in "The Smashing Machine."

Diesel shared the message in a heartfelt Instagram post on November 25, calling Johnson's portrayal of MMA fighter Mark Kerr powerful and well-deserved.

In his post, Diesel, 57, reflected on how far their relationship has come. "Let me celebrate Dwayne," he wrote, adding that many people don't realize how hard it is to maintain a global image every day.

He remembered asking fans years ago who they wanted to see him work with, and one woman named Jan said her dream was for him to collaborate with Johnson.

According to ENews, Diesel said that moment led to "one of the most dynamic pairings in cinema," describing their time on set as two strong personalities pushing each other to deliver something unforgettable.

Diesel said Johnson made a lasting impact when he joined the franchise as Luke Hobbs, noting, "He did it with full commitment and left an indelible mark on Universal's character hall of fame."

He also praised Johnson's new film, writing, "Mark Kerr is so deserving of this moment...and Dwayne really did it... He brought us back in time and shined doing it."

The Rock and Vin Diesel End Rift After Reconciliation

The warm message comes nearly a year after Diesel and Johnson appeared to publicly settle their feud at the 2025 Golden Globes.

Diesel paused during his presentation to call out "Hey, Dwayne," and Johnson smiled and nodded back from the audience, Variety reported.

It was a small moment, but fans saw it as a sign that the long-running rift had finally healed.

Their conflict began in 2016, when Johnson posted online about unprofessional behavior on set, which many believed was aimed at Diesel.

Over the years, the two traded comments, with Johnson calling Diesel's later public plea for his return to the franchise "manipulation."

But by 2023, Johnson announced they had put everything behind them, saying, "We'll lead with brotherhood and resolve — and always take care of the franchise, characters & FANS that we love."

After years of tension, Diesel made it clear that he's proud of Johnson's work and grateful for their shared history. "One of the greatest gifts in life isn't something you can buy," he wrote. "It's the relationships forged along the way."

Originally published on Enstarz