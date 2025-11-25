Spotify Premium in the US Set for Price Hike in First Quarter of 2026: Report

Spotify users in the United States may soon pay more for their Premium subscriptions.

According to a report from the Financial Times, the company plans to raise U.S. prices in the first quarter of 2026, marking its first increase in the country since mid-2024.

The streaming service has already raised prices in more than 150 markets this year, and the US is next on the list.

The reported hike follows similar increases in regions across Europe, Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

In August, Spotify boosted its Premium plan in several countries from 10.99 euros to 11.99 euros per month, Reuters reported.

Analysts say the company is now preparing a US increase to keep revenue growing and help strengthen investor confidence. Spotify has not commented on the new report.

Industry experts say the planned rise is not surprising. Deutsche Bank recently noted that the timing of a US price hike has been a major question for investors.

JPMorgan estimated that even a $1 bump in the US could add around $500 million to Spotify's yearly revenue.

Record labels have also been pressuring streaming platforms, saying music subscription prices have not kept up with inflation and remain cheaper than many video services.

Spotify Premium Now $11.99/Month in US

Spotify's current US Premium plan is priced at $11.99 per month, up from the original $9.99 price set more than a decade ago.

The company has leaned heavily on small price increases in recent years, believing most listeners will stay because the service is widely used and easy to access.

Even as prices rise, Spotify has continued to report strong user growth. According to Benzinga, in the third quarter of 2025, the platform reached 713 million monthly active users and 281 million Premium subscribers. Earnings and revenue also beat expectations.

However, the company did see weaker monetization, with Premium revenue per user falling 4% and ad-supported revenue dropping 6% from the previous year.

The expected price hike also comes during a major leadership change. Longtime CEO Daniel Ek is preparing to step down and move into an executive chair role. Gustav Söderström and Alex Norström are set to take over leadership early next year.

Originally published on vcpost.com