NBA Trade Rumors: Are Clippers Going to Pursue DeMar Derozan to Stretch More Offense?

Will DeRozan go to Clippers with a sweet offer?

The Los Angeles Clippers have hit upon a rough opening stretch of the 2025-26 NBA season, derailed by injuries, aging depth, and inconsistent performances on both ends of the floor. Although they have firepower in James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, inconsistencies are still a nightmare for the thriving Western team.

Many are wondering how the front office plans to salvage a sinking campaign. Among the potential solutions could be targeting a veteran player like DeMar DeRozan to add more offense.

Clippers' Growing Interest in DeMar DeRozan

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Sacramento Kings passes the ball over Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Crypto.com Arena on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles entered the new season expecting Bradley Beal to be a major offensive engine, but his season-ending injury immediately gutted their scoring options. With the oldest roster in the league and a shortened rotation, the cracks have widened even with Leonard and Harden sharing the floor.

This has opened the door for the Clippers to explore external firepower. According to NBA insider Sam Amick, DeRozan has become a name to watch. He highlighted the fact that the 36-year-old has a partially guaranteed salary for next season, adding that this could make him more attainable.

Aside from DeRozan, other Sacramento players like Keon Kellis and Malik Monk are drawing league-wide interest. Even Domantas Sabonis is not safe from being traded.

Amick said that Monk and Ellis remain valuable trade pieces, especially Ellis, who is viewed as "one of the most coveted Kings players among rival teams."

Why DeRozan Could Be the Clippers' Offensive Fix

Now in his 17th NBA season and second year with the Kings, DeRozan continues to defy expectations for a player his age. According to Pro Football Network, he averages 17.9 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.3 rebounds on 49.5% shooting. He' also shooting 36.1% from three and 87.7% from the free-throw line.

He will be an unrestricted free agent in the 2027 offseason, unless he signs an extension. Hi deal provides both short-term help and long-term flexibility for the Clippers.

As much as DeMar DeRozan would indeed raise their bar offensively, the Clippers need to look at the big picture. Recruiting another veteran with defensive limitations could heighten the problems of the team getting older. They must also weigh the cost: Sacramento won't give DeRozan away cheaply, especially with multiple teams monitoring the Kings' roster.

