Apple Unveils iPhone Grip Designed for Users With Limited Muscle Strength, Dexterity

Apple knows that the person with disabilities need a special iPhone accessory for their ease of use. The Cupertino giant just released a new limited edition of Hikawa Phone Grip & Stand, which focuses deeply on real user needs.

The result is a product built to support various ways of holding an iPhone while reducing hand strain. If you're having a problem with hand mobility, dexterity, or muscle strength, this one is for you.

iPhone Grip for Accessibility and Inclusive Use

Bailey Hikawa designed this grip to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Apple's accessibility effort, a continuation of the company's decades-long dedication to making technology inclusive.

The accessory is designed to provide users with more comfort, better control, and added stability-all features that can make using smartphones much easier on a day-to-day basis for individuals with limited hand function.

Its thoughtful design means that it provides a secure hold with minimal effort-so you can reduce the physical strain that often comes with prolonged phone use. Apple has a clear aim in view: to make iPhone experiences smoother, easier, and more empowering for everyone.

MagSafe Grip and Stand With Artistic Inspiration

The Hikawa Phone Grip & Stand attaches instantly via MagSafe, snapping onto any compatible iPhone. Users can remove it easily and reposition whenever they need to, giving this a practical edge over fixed or adhesive grips.

Beyond being just an accessory that provides stability, the grip functions as a versatile stand for two viewing angles in both landscape and portrait modes, ensuring a more comfortable, hands-free experience while watching videos, reading, or making video calls.

According to Apple, this design draws inspiration from modern sculpture to bring in a minimalist yet artistic look. This makes it not only functional but visually appealing, rare for accessibility-focused accessories.

Apple offers the grip in two different colors:

  • Chartreuse
  • Crater

This is in line with Apple's environmental objectives and proves that the company can actually combine three features-sustainability, design, and accessibility-into one product.

How Much is This PWD-Friendly Phone Grip?

According to GSM Arena, this limited-edition Hikawa Phone Grip & Stand is available now for $69.95, with free shipping through Apple's online store. Given its purpose, design quality, and limited production, it's likely to be of interest not only to those needing accessibility tools but also to collectors and everyday users looking for a high-end MagSafe accessory.

Originally published on Tech Times

