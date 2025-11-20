Roger Federer Headlines 2026 Tennis Hall of Fame Inductees

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer has been inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame class of 2026.

This now makes the 20-time Grand Slam champion one of the most influential icons in the sport.

Federer Clinches Solo Entry Into the Player Category

In the player category, only Federer received the necessary number of votes for induction. From his artistic game to his dominance that defined an era in tennis, Federer was the natural choice of the voters. He will be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame next August in Newport, Rhode Island.

The former player-turned-prominent broadcaster, Mary Carillo, will also be inducted. She attained sufficient votes in the contributor category for her enduring impact on tennis media and narrative.

Heartfelt Surprise From the Hall of Fame

The Hall of Fame notification was delivered to Federer in a heartwarming Zoom call that was inclusive of fans and other greats of the game.

Federer received the announcement while at the Swiss Tennis Headquarters, where he expressed deep gratitude for this honor.

"I've always valued the history of tennis and the example set by those who came before me. To be recognized in this way by the sport and by my peers is deeply humbling." Celebrating Federer's Insane Legacy

Sports Illustrated recalled that Federer retired from professional tennis in 2022 at the Laver Cup. At that time, he shared an emotional farewell with longtime rivals and friends Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray. His career is regarded as one of the most decorated in tennis history:

20 Grand Slam titles

Career championships: 103

237 consecutive weeks as world No. 1 (310 total weeks at the top)

Two Olympic medals

Federer's impressive consistency, creativity, and sportsmanship became the inspiration for modern tennis. He pioneered an era of excellence that Nadal and Djokovic would later challenge, creating the "Big Three" era that fans wouldn't forget.

