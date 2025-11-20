Ja'Marr Chase Hit With $500K Loss After Spit Incident Against Jalen Ramsey

The Cincinnati Bengals have found themselves smack in the middle of yet another controversy after star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was issued a one-game suspension following a heated altercation with Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The high-profile confrontation, which happened during Cincinnati's blowout loss to Pittsburgh, now carries major financial and reputational consequences for Chase.

NFL Suspension for Ja'Marr Chase After Spitting Incident

The league suspended Chase one game after a video revealed that he spat in Ramsey's direction during Sunday's game.

Chase initially denied the action, and referee Bill Vinovich said officials did not see an incident rise to any serious level. But a clear video emerged, and the league quickly took action.

The suspension will cost Chase more than just game time; he will lose a full week's salary plus an active roster bonus, totalling $507,156. He will serve the suspension when the Bengals face the New England Patriots.

Jalen Ramsey's Reaction to the Spitting Incident

Three-time All-Pro Jalen Ramsey fired back with a punch to Chase's face, and the veteran defensive back was summarily ejected. After the dust had settled, he spoke to reporters about the conflict.

Ramsey welcomed trash talk as part of the game, but said spitting crossed an unmistakable line.

"I actually enjoy that part of the game. I think people know that. But as soon as he spit, it was like 'f— that.'"

Early in the game, Chase reportedly yanked Ramsey's mouthpiece out, which resulted in offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Their arguing was nothing new between them, as Chase pulled similar stunts against the Steelers in previous seasons as well.

According to the LA Times, head coach Zac Taylor showed unmistakable disapproval at Chase's conduct. He said that they "can't have that" kind of mistake, adding that he knew Chase would own up to that.

Chase's History and Performance Leading Up to the Suspension

Since entering the league in 2021, Chase has been one of football's top receivers. The former Rookie of the Year and two-time All-Pro remains one of the most dominant across the league, posting 79 receptions to date this season.

In the teams' last meeting on Oct. 16, Chase torched the Steelers for 161 yards on 16 catches.

But on Sunday, in an unsatisfying 34-12 loss, he managed just three receptions for 30 yards and ignited a controversy now overshadowing his elite production.

