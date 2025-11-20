Sports

Ja'Marr Chase Hit With $500K Loss After Spit Incident Against Jalen Ramsey

Bengals' head coach Zac Taylor was aware that Chase should pay the price of his disrespect.

By

The Cincinnati Bengals have found themselves smack in the middle of yet another controversy after star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was issued a one-game suspension following a heated altercation with Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The high-profile confrontation, which happened during Cincinnati's blowout loss to Pittsburgh, now carries major financial and reputational consequences for Chase.

NFL Suspension for Ja'Marr Chase After Spitting Incident

Ja’Marr Chase Hit With $500K Loss After Spit Incident Against Ja’Marr Chase Hit With $500K Loss After Spit Incident Against

The league suspended Chase one game after a video revealed that he spat in Ramsey's direction during Sunday's game.

Chase initially denied the action, and referee Bill Vinovich said officials did not see an incident rise to any serious level. But a clear video emerged, and the league quickly took action.

The suspension will cost Chase more than just game time; he will lose a full week's salary plus an active roster bonus, totalling $507,156. He will serve the suspension when the Bengals face the New England Patriots.

Jalen Ramsey's Reaction to the Spitting Incident

Three-time All-Pro Jalen Ramsey fired back with a punch to Chase's face, and the veteran defensive back was summarily ejected. After the dust had settled, he spoke to reporters about the conflict.

Ramsey welcomed trash talk as part of the game, but said spitting crossed an unmistakable line.

"I actually enjoy that part of the game. I think people know that. But as soon as he spit, it was like 'f— that.'"

Early in the game, Chase reportedly yanked Ramsey's mouthpiece out, which resulted in offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Their arguing was nothing new between them, as Chase pulled similar stunts against the Steelers in previous seasons as well.

According to the LA Times, head coach Zac Taylor showed unmistakable disapproval at Chase's conduct. He said that they "can't have that" kind of mistake, adding that he knew Chase would own up to that.

Chase's History and Performance Leading Up to the Suspension

Since entering the league in 2021, Chase has been one of football's top receivers. The former Rookie of the Year and two-time All-Pro remains one of the most dominant across the league, posting 79 receptions to date this season.

In the teams' last meeting on Oct. 16, Chase torched the Steelers for 161 yards on 16 catches.

But on Sunday, in an unsatisfying 34-12 loss, he managed just three receptions for 30 yards and ignited a controversy now overshadowing his elite production.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

© Copyright 2025 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
NFL Trade Rumors: Justin Fields' Tenure With Jets Looks Done,

NFL Trade Rumors: Justin Fields' Tenure With Jets Looks Done, But Where Will He Go Now?

Elon Musk’s Historic Pay Deal Faces Fierce Pushback From Shareholders
Elon Musk Predicts Work Will Become Optional Within 10–20 Years Due to AI and Robotics
Snapchat Shares Jump On Strong Earnings Report
Snapchat 'Topic Chats' Lets Users Publicly Comment on Their Interests
WhatsApp Introduces AI-Powered Writing Help to Transform Messaging
WhatsApp Security Flaw Exposes 3.5 Billion Users' Data From 'Basic Publicly Available Information'
US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Argentina's President Javier Milei at the White House in Washington, DC, on October 14, 2025.
Trump Ignites Firestorm By Calling For Immediate Epstein File Disclosure
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice