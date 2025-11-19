NBA Trade Rumors: Can Jonathan Kuminga Pair With Cooper Flagg in Dallas?

The Golden State Warriors find themselves again at the center of NBA trade rumors, this time involving All-NBA big man Anthony Davis. Jonathan Kuminga is the loudest name in the rumor mill.

This could also be a fever dream for Dallas to pair the young player with the sensational rookie Cooper Flagg.

Growing Trade Rumors Surround Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis has joined the list of superstars reportedly on the trading block. In the wake of Nico Harrison's firing, the Dallas Mavericks appear prepared to hit the reset button, with sources indicating a likelihood of a roster shakeup to build around Cooper Flagg with long-term pieces.

Davis, once the franchise centerpiece, seems destined to be part of a "fire sale" to begin anew.

Meanwhile, Golden State's interest in Davis has resurfaced. Facing inconsistency and depth issues in the frontcourt, reports indicate the Warriors may be more motivated than ever to pursue the star center.

Pairing Kuminga Will Fit Flagg's Role

As noted by CBS Sports reporter Robby Kalland, if the Warriors are really going to pursue another championship with Stephen Curry, it starts with upgrading the frontcourt. By adding Davis, the team would gain another elite veteran alongside Curry and Jimmy Butler, while sending Jonathan Kuminga to a Mavericks squad that aligns with a youth-driven timeline led by Flagg.

Long-Time Dream Scenario For Warriors

It's indeed a long-time ambition for Dallas to have a strong wing that will help Flagg in scoring, but the Dubs also know their strength from afar.

The history of the Golden State shows they're never afraid to swing big. From Jimmy Butler on down, it seems the franchise is always exploring a trade upgrade, showing a win-now mentality. And their ongoing struggles this season only raise the chances of another major move.

Recently, former NBA player Chandler Parsons discussed the idea on Run It Back TV, endorsing the concept of the Warriors sending Kuminga in exchange for Davis. While Dallas would almost certainly demand more assets, the framework highlights how both teams may benefit from a dramatic roster shift.

Tim Kawakami, a respected Bay Area insider, added that the Warriors have "daydreamed about Davis for years." With the Mavericks potentially repositioning their franchise, Davis may finally be within reach.

Maximizing the Last Years of Stephen Curry

At 37 years old, Stephen Curry remains one of the league's most lethal scorers, but time is no longer on Golden State's side. The Warriors have already shown urgency by acquiring Butler and surrounding their veteran core with complementary shooters. A move for Davis would further signal their intent to take advantage of every remaining championship window.

Sitting above .500, the Warriors have struggled with injuries, fatigue, and an aging roster, magnifying their need for a reliable two-way big man capable of anchoring the paint and easing the burden off of Curry.

For Dallas, focusing on the youthful rebuild could be the priority if they choose this path.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com