Mark Epstein Claims Republican Names Are Being Omitted in Controversial Epstein Files

Does Jeffrey Epstein's younger brother know more about the files than the government?

The Justice Department's release of Epstein documents, mostly old news, drew criticism for lacking fresh details.

Mark Epstein, the younger brother of the late Jeffrey Epstein, dropped a shocking revelation about the removal of Republicans' names from the government's files regarding the disgraced sex offender.

Speaking with NewsNation, Mark accused the FBI of covering up the evidence pointing to Republican politicians and removing their names from the files related to his late brother.

'I've been recently told the reason they're going to be releasing these things, and the reason for the flip is that they're sanitising these files,' Mark stated.

The younger Epstein claimed that he got a tip from a 'pretty good source' that the FBI is involved in scrubbing the evidence.

'There's a facility in Winchester, Virginia, where they're scrubbing the files to take Republican names out of it. That's what I was told by a pretty good source,'

However, he did not mention any specific names from the Republican Party who may have been removed from the files.

Jeffrey's Death

Mark also reiterated his claims that FBI Director Kash Patel has a part in the cover-up of how the former financier turned convicted sex offender died in prison.

According to Mark, 'He was the one who said in his testimony, "You know a suicide when you see one." I had a laugh. How many suicides has that j****** seen?'

The real estate developer had been vocal about his doubts regarding Jeffrey's alleged suicide. Speaking with WPBF News, Mark mentioned that he cannot accept the findings of the Department of Justice in 2020 that there is no evidence that his brother's death was foul play, and it was obviously a case of suicide.

'When I heard it on CNN that morning, I thought, "OK," -- I had no reason to doubt it. I finished my breakfast and got ready to deal with whatever, you know. And all these things started coming out so it doesn't look like a suicide, it looks more like a homicide. And I'm like, "Wait a second, what's going on here?,"' he shared.

Mark also cited the autopsy photos that he saw, and the description was not consistent with the injuries on the deceased's neck and throat.

'Photographic evidence clearly shows that he was not hanging the way they said he was. If he was hanging the way they said he was, the broken bones in his neck would have been way below where the noose was,' he noted.

The 'Dirt' on Trump

The newest Epstein files included emails between Mark and Jeffrey, where some seemed to talk about US President Donald Trump in a controversial interaction with former President Bill Clinton.

While Mark refused to provide full details about their conversation, he clarified that the 'Bubba' on his email was not Clinton.

'I'm not discussing that email. This is a private email between Jeffrey and myself, it's two brothers talking. It's nobody's business what we wrote,' the younger Epstein said. 'The only thing I responded to, because people got crazy with the "Bubba" reference (in the email), and they tried to pin it on Clinton. So I made a public statement that it was not any reference to Bill Clinton. I like Bill Clinton ... the email had nothing to do with Clinton, and that's my last word on that email.'

Also, Jeffrey's brother suggested that the late sex offender had some incriminating information about Trump, but did not mention the exact details.

'He didn't tell me what he knew, but Jeffrey definitely had dirt on Trump,' he revealed. 'You could see in the emails, Trump could deny it all he wants, but it's pretty clear everything Trump says is a lie.'

Originally published on IBTimes UK

