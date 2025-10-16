Bank of America Faces Federal Lawsuit Over Links to Convicted Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein

Bank of America is facing a new federal lawsuit that accuses the financial giant of helping Jeffrey Epstein run his sex trafficking operation by ignoring suspicious financial activity for years.

The lawsuit, filed on October 15, 2025, in Manhattan federal court, was brought on behalf of a woman identified as "Jane Doe."

According to the NY Post, she claims she was sexually abused and trafficked by Epstein more than 100 times between 2011 and 2019.

According to the complaint, Bank of America gave Epstein access to banking tools that helped him continue his crimes, while failing to report any suspicious transactions until after his death.

"Bank of America had a lot of information about what Epstein was doing, but chose to protect its profits instead of the victims," the lawsuit says.

Epstein died by suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Before his death, he had deep financial connections with several major banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank — both of which have since paid millions in settlements to Epstein's victims.

The lawsuit claims that Jane Doe opened a Bank of America account in 2013 under the instruction of Epstein's accountant.

She says Epstein and his staff used the account to move money — often without her knowledge — in amounts that were suspicious, given her limited income.

The complaint argues these unusual patterns should have been flagged by the bank under US laws requiring the reporting of suspicious financial activity.

JPMorgan and Deutsche settled similar lawsuits in 2023.



The WSJ says JP Morgan settled for $290 Million and Deutsche Bank for $75 Million.



BofA Flagged Jeffrey Epstein Deals Posthumously

According to the lawsuit, Bank of America failed to submit a Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) until 2020 — a full year after Epstein's death.

The SARs were tied to $170 million in transactions between Epstein and billionaire Leon Black, CBS News reported.

In a letter earlier this month, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) criticized the bank, saying it processed those payments "without asking questions" and only flagged the activity after public pressure.

"Financial institutions are often the first line of defense in detecting serious crimes like sex trafficking," Raskin wrote. "Catching Epstein's activity sooner might have saved lives."

Jane Doe's lawyers, including David Boies — who previously represented Epstein's victims in a $290 million settlement with JPMorgan — are seeking class-action status for the case.

They say Bank of America directly benefited from its dealings with Epstein through fees, commissions, and other financial perks.

Bank of America has not yet responded publicly to the lawsuit.

