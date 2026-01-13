MLB Trade Rumors: Kyle Tucker Could Benefit From These 3 Suitors, But Will Yankees Let Him Leave?

Kyle Tucker remains a free agent at the moment. A day ago, Alex Bregman set the tone in the FA market by signing a five-year, $175 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.

With one major domino now fallen, attention has shifted to the top remaining stars, Tucker and Cody Bellinger, as teams jockey to secure elite talent before spring training.

Kyle Tucker's Three Frontrunners Emerge

Kyle Tucker remains the most coveted free agent this offseason. While nearly every team could benefit from his raw power and defense, three franchises have emerged as realistic suitors: the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, and New York Mets.

Dodgers Chase Another Dynasty

Los Angeles has shown it will spend to chase a championship. With projected payroll exceeding $340 million, the Dodgers are already above the competitive balance tax threshold. Adding Tucker would strengthen an already dominant roster and potentially push the team toward a modern-era three-peat, a feat not seen since the Yankees of the mid-1990s.

Blue Jays Offer the Strongest Long-Term Fit

Toronto may have the edge in long-term negotiations. With Bo Bichette's future uncertain, the Blue Jays face a potential offensive void that Tucker could immediately fill. His Gold Glove-caliber defense and corner outfield versatility provide additional value, while the ability to eventually transition to designated hitter gives Toronto flexibility for years to come.

Mets Stay in the Mix, But With Limits

New York enters the conversation late. While owner Steve Cohen has the financial firepower to compete, looming CBA negotiations and potential lockout risks may limit the Mets' willingness to commit long-term, per FanSided. Short-term, high-AAV deals are possible, but the Dodgers and Blue Jays currently hold the competitive advantage.

Cody Bellinger is Yankees' Urgent Priority

While Tucker's market dominates headlines, Cody Bellinger has become an urgent priority for the New York Yankees.

After losing Juan Soto last offseason, retaining a proven outfielder capable of covering all three spots and even first base is critical. Bellinger's success at Yankee Stadium, combined with his versatility, makes him indispensable to the lineup.

Unless the Yankees are willing to directly challenge the Dodgers or Blue Jays financially, their best path to contention in 2026 is retaining Bellinger while making selective roster improvements elsewhere.

