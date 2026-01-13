Tech

Apple Launches 'Creator Studio' Subscription That Bundles Mac, iPad, and iPhone's Creative Apps

No need to buy or subscribe to each app individually.

By
Apple has introduced a new bundle called the "Apple Creator Studio," which brings together a slew of creative apps from the Mac, iPad, and iPhone under one premium access subscription.

Apple shared in its latest news release that a new subscription bundle is here to bring together its "most powerful creative apps" under one service, which it calls the "Creative Studio."

The Creator Studio brings together different apps, including Apple's video editing platform, Final Cut Pro; song production platform Logic Pro; motion graphics tool, Motion; audio and video compression and encoding app, Compression; and live-performance companion app to Logic Pro, MainStage.

According to Apple, there is also the Pixelmator Pro coming with this bundle, and it is the app that offers a photo, video, and vector graphics editing suite for the Mac that is also coming to the iPad for the first time. This addition to the iPad also supports touch controls and the Apple Pencil.

This massive collection is now available for users to subscribe to for only $12.99 per month or the discounted annual subscription rate of $130, offering a two months' worth of savings.

Apple users may also take advantage of the introductory one-month free trial of the Creative Studio.

Mac, iPad, iPhone Creative Apps in One

According to Apple, while most of the apps mentioned above are creative apps suited for the Mac and iPad, users who subscribe to the bundle and have the same account on their iPhones will also get a significant boost to their experiences.

Productivity apps such as Pages, Keynote, and Numbers are also getting new premium features under this Creator Studio bundle. These productivity apps from Apple are accessible across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac platforms.

To top it all off, the Creative Studio will also feature new premium generative AI features on top of the bundle, and users may use Apple Intelligence to help them in their creative work using these apps.

That said, it remains unconfirmed how much these features would change once Apple and Google's Gemini partnership to power Apple Intelligence takes effect.

