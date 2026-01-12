Adobe Firefly Offers Temporary Unlimited Image Generation Following GPT-1.5 Integration

If you are looking for an AI tool to help you in your next project, then Adobe Firefly may be the one for you as it is now offering temporary access to unlimited image generation on its platform.

Adobe Firefly GPT-Image 1.5 Integration Is Now Live

The addition of Adobe Firefly's unlimited image generation centers on its partnership with OpenAI via the integration of the GPT-Image 1.5 model on the editing platform.

This adds to the existing partnerships secured by Adobe, which it also made temporarily available to generate unlimited content via Firefly.

It is important to note that this will not affect the credits users have under their Firefly Pro and Firefly Premium subscriptions.

Adobe Firefly Offers Temporary Unlimited Image Generation

Adobe has announced in a blog post that it is now offering subscribed users a chance to enjoy temporary but unlimited generation on Firefly for different kinds of media. Users may take advantage of all the models and partner models available on Adobe Firefly's suite, offering significant access to different kinds of experiences featuring generative AI on its platform.

"And to help you continue your creative exploration, we're expanding our offer of unlimited generations with Firefly's video model and all image models — both Firefly and partner models — until January 15 for everyone with a Firefly Pro, Firefly Premium, 7,000-credit, or 50,000-credit plan," said Adobe.

Time is running out on this special deal from Adobe as users will only have until January 15 to get the most out of their Firefly Pro and Firefly Premium subscriptions that offer unlimited generations.

Adobe and OpenAI's Partnership

Over the years, Adobe opened up its Firefly platform to different kinds of integrations and partnerships with AI companies to deliver an all-in-one experience within the suite.

Specifically, the company has partnered with the likes of Google, Runway, and OpenAI to offer these models in different aspects.

Previously, Adobe partnered with OpenAI by bringing Acrobat, Photoshop, and Express to ChatGPT for direct access to the creative suite right on the chatbot platform.

This allows users to directly access Adobe's suite of creative apps on ChatGPT to edit photos, PDFs, and other forms of documents without the need to head to Adobe's platform.

Originally published on Tech Times