Erika Kirk Says Arrival At Hospital Felt Like 'Horror Movie' After Charlie Kirk's Murder

Erika Kirk recounts the utterly devastating moment she arrived at the hospital following the brutal assassination of her husband, Charlie Kirk. For her, the experience was less like a medical setting and more like stepping straight into a 'horror movie'.

Her harrowing testimony offers a raw, emotional glimpse into the immediate aftermath of an unthinkable tragedy.

Arrival Into Anguish

Erika Kirk has said that arriving at the hospital shortly after her husband Charlie Kirk was fatally shot was like a 'scene from a horror movie', with friends, colleagues and even law enforcement left stunned by the incident.

🚨 JUST IN: Erika Kirk RECOUNTS the moment she saw Charlie’s CORPSE for the FIRST TIME 🚨



"We walked into that room… he had this smirk on his face.”



“That smirk to me is that look of you thought you could stop what I've built… You got my body, you didn't get my soul." pic.twitter.com/LYLPPjdl7b — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) November 5, 2025

Kirk, who now leads the political advocacy group Turning Point USA, mentioned being told not to view the remains of the MAGA commentator immediately. Despite the advice, she felt a powerful need to see 'what they did to my husband'.

The Hospital's Shock

During a chat on Jesse Watters Primetime, which was broadcast on Wednesday evening, the 36-year-old spoke about the horrific events. This emotional television interview was her first since Kirk's killing on a Utah college campus back on 10 September.

Kirk remembered how 'rattled' everyone inside the hospital appeared following the brutal shooting. She added that a police officer had suggested she hold off visiting her husband until his body was moved to the mortuary.

A Final Goodbye

'He was very sweet, but what do you say to someone whose husband just was assassinated so publicly?' she told Watters. 'He said, "I will never tell you that you cannot see your husband... but I in my professional opinion, think that you should wait to see him... Because I don't think you want to see him like this."'

'And I responded back to him.."with all due respect, sir... I want to see what they did to my husband, and I want to give him a kiss, because I didn't get to give him a kiss this morning."' She also mentioned that her husband seemed to have a 'smirk' on his face.

'That smirk to me is that look of "you thought you could stop what I've built"', she said. '"You thought that you could end this vision, this movement, this revival, you thought you could do that by murdering me. You got my body, you didn't get my soul."'

Following this reflection, Kirk expressed her conviction that her husband wouldn't choose to return to Earth, even if God offered him the chance. This was based on the fact that he would never trade his life for the powerful movement and change his death would inspire. 'He'd say no', she said.

The Accused

Tyler Robinson, 22, has been charged with numerous offences, including aggravated murder for Kirk's death. It is alleged that Robinson fired the shot that struck the MAGA commentator in the neck before quickly jumping from a rooftop and disappearing amid the confusion at Utah Valley University.

A graphic video of the killing was recorded and quickly spread across social media platforms. However, Kirk confirmed she has never viewed the footage and swore she never would.

She explained, 'There's certain things you see in your life that mark your soul forever. I don't want my husband's public assassination to be something I ever see. I don't want my kids to ever see that'.

Prosecutors intend to pursue the death sentence should Robinson be found guilty of Kirk's murder. He is expected to appear in court again on 16 January.

The Right to Witness

When questioned about whether she thought the death penalty was suitable for Robinson, Erika Kirk responded, 'I do not want this man's blood on my ledger when I stand before the Lord, I want the government to decide... Justice will ultimately be served'.

However, she added that the public has a right to see 'what true evil is', and rejected the defence's attempts to ban cameras from the court case. 'There were cameras all over my husband when he was murdered', she told Watters.

'There have been cameras all over my friends and family, mourning. There have been cameras all over me. Analyzing my every move, analyzing my every smile, my every tear. We deserve to have cameras in there.'

'Why not be transparent?' she continued. 'There's nothing to hide. I know there's not, because I've seen what the case is built on. Let everyone see what true evil is. This is something that could impact a generation and generations to come.'

Originally published on IBTimes UK