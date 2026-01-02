World

Almost Two-Thirds Of Venezuelans Living Abroad Support a U.S. Military Intervention To Topple Maduro, Poll Shows

The figure stands in contrast with 34% of those still living in the South American country

Almost two-thirds of Venezuelans living abroad support a U.S. military intervention to topple authoritarian President Nicolas Maduro, according to a new poll.

Concretely, the figure stands at 64%, according to the survey conducted by AtlasIntell and reported by The Wall Street Journal. The figure stands in contrast with the 34% of Venezuelans living in the South American country who gave the same response.

Moreover, 55% of those who migrated said the intervention is the most viable way to restore democracy. Only 25% of those living in Venezuela gave the same answer.

The poll noted that while people in Venezuela also want a future without Maduro, their focus lies on the country's ailing economy, a situation that promises to deteriorate further as a result of the U.S. blockade of sanctioned tankers, which is set to cut off an economic lifeline.

In fact, in a potential sign of the impact the policy could have, Maduro publicly offered oil deals to Trump in a recent interview. "If they want Venezuelan oil, Venezuela is ready for U.S. investments like with Chevron, whenever they want, wherever they want, and however they want," Maduro told friendly journalist Ignacio Ramonet

Maduro had already offered favorable oil deals to the U.S. in the past months to ease Washington's pressure, but Trump rejected them all, according to different reports.

In the meantime, Venezuela's oil output in the Orinoco Belt, its richest region and which accounts for almost two-thirds of the total production, has plummeted since the U.S. began enforcing a blockade of sanctioned tankers in December, according to another report.

Citing internal data at state-run oil company PDVSA, Bloomberg detailed that production in the region dropped 25% from two weeks prior. The company has begun shutting some wells because it's running out of storage unit as it continues to be unable to load oil in tankers. This represents a major blow to the Maduro regime, as more than 95% of the country's revenue comes from oil sales.

Almost Two-Thirds Of Venezuelans Living Abroad Support a U.S. Military Intervention To Topple Maduro, Poll Shows

