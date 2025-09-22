Headlines

Trump Slammed for 'Weird' Dancing at Charlie Kirk Memorial as 'Dementia' Claims Spread

The President was accused of inappropriate behaviour while standing beside Charlie Kirk's grieving widow at the Arizona service

By
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has been criticised for his behaviour at the memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, after footage showed him dancing on stage beside Kirk's grieving widow. The service, held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, drew tens of thousands of mourners on Sunday to honour the 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder, who was shot dead during a college debate earlier this month. Trump praised Kirk as a 'great American hero' before inviting his widow, Erika, on stage as a choir sang 'America the Beautiful'.

Viral clips from the event showed Trump mouthing the words and swaying to the music while Erika bowed her head, prompting widespread criticism online. Users on X branded his behaviour 'weird', 'inappropriate' and 'disgusting', with some accusing him of treating the memorial as a campaign rally. Others went further, claiming the moment revealed signs of cognitive decline. 'People with raging dementia have zero impulse control', one comment read, while another suggested the President was 'utterly detached from what is supposed to be a solemn occasion'.

Alfie Cosgrove/News Images

The incident comes amid mounting speculation over Trump's health, following recent concerns about hand bruising, swollen ankles and a reported 'drooping face' at a 9/11 event. While the White House maintains the 79-year-old President is in 'excellent cognitive and physical health', some medical experts, including psychologist Dr John Gartner, have argued there is evidence of language decline, motor difficulties and possible dementia. The Arizona memorial moment has now reignited debate over Trump's fitness for office.

Originally published on IBTimes UK

Tags
Donald Trump, Usa, Dementia, Health

© Copyright IBTimes 2025. All rights reserved.

Most Read
An outlet for the Australian communications company Optus in Sydney. Optus chief executive Stephen Rue said an outage that prevented calls to emergency services and led to three deaths was "absolutely tragic"

Australian Government Blasts Optus Over Deadly Emergency Call Failure

The strikes come a day after three Russian fighter jets violated the airspace of Estonia
Zelensky to Meet Trump at UNGA as Russia Launches 580 Drones in Overnight Assault
TikTok deal
The China Gambit: Trump and Xi Signal Progress on Trade and TikTok After 'Productive' Call
Montblanc Digital Paper
Montblanc Announces Its Digital Paper Writing Tablet—Here's How Much It Would Cost
South Korea Presses US Over Immigration Raid at Hyundai-LG Battery
South Korea Urges US to Fix Visa System After 300 Workers Detained in Georgia Raid
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into The West Sea, Or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances Of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice