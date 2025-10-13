U.S.

Erika Kirk Speaks Out After Facing Criticism for Grieving Husband Charlie Kirk Publicly

By
Charlie Kirk’s Wife Erika Kirk Unanimously Elected CEO and Chair
Charlie Kirk (R) and and his wife Erika Lane Frantzve (L) on stage during the Turning Point USA Inaugural-Eve Ball at the Salamander Hotel on January 19, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Erika Kirk, widow of the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, is speaking out after facing online backlash over how she has publicly mourned her husband's tragic death.

In an emotional Instagram post shared Saturday, October 11, Erika, 36, opened up about her grief and addressed the criticism she's received.

"...there is no linear blueprint for grief," she wrote. "One day you're collapsed on the floor crying out the name Jesus... the next you're playing with your children in the living room, surrounded by family photos, and feeling a rush of... bittersweet joy."

Charlie Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University.

A 22-year-old suspect turned himself in after a 33-hour manhunt, US MAgazine said. He is currently in custody and could face the death penalty if convicted.

Since Charlie's death, Erika has remained in the public eye, speaking at his large-scale memorial service, taking over his non-profit, and appearing on "The Charlie Kirk Show."

Some social media users have criticized these moves, accusing her of not appearing "grief-stricken enough." Others have defended her, saying grief looks different for everyone.

Erika Kirk Shares Message on Grieving Love

In her post, Erika responded directly to those questioning her emotions. "They say time heals. But love doesn't ask to be healed.

Love asks to be remembered," she wrote. "It's humbling to realize that this magnitude of suffering didn't steal my love for my husband. It amplified it."

She continued, "I carry my Charlie in every breath, in every ache, and in every quiet act of day to day living... I have never loved him more than I do now."

The post included a video montage of Charlie's life, along with moments from his September 21 memorial, held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

According to Parade, the event reportedly drew 90,000 people and featured appearances from political figures like President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Speaking to The New York Times, Erika shared that she is grieving without the use of medication or alcohol, leaning on her faith for strength. "The Lord is giving me discernment," she said.

Charlie and Erika met in 2018 at a Turning Point USA event and shared two young children.

Originally published on Enstarz

© 2025 Enstarz.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (R) and Qatari Defense Minister Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani shake hands after signing a deal to establish a Qatari Emiri Air Force training facility at the Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho

US Approves Qatari Air Force Facility at Idaho Base Amid Defense Partnership

This picture taken on October 10, 2025 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 11, 2025 shows a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) during the military parade to celebrate the 80th founding anniversa
Kim Jong Un Shows Off Advanced Nuclear Missile as Russia and China Watch
After two years of war and hunger the people of Gaza are in desperate need of aid, but a truce has now raised hopes that large-scale food shipments may reach them at last
After Years of Blockade, Gaza Awaits First Large-Scale Food Shipments Under Ceasefire
Charlie Kirk’s Wife Erika Kirk Unanimously Elected CEO and Chair
Erika Kirk Speaks Out After Facing Criticism for Grieving Husband Charlie Kirk Publicly
Alexis Ohanian
Alexis Ohanian Shuts Down Stephen A. Smith After His Divorce Comments About Serena Williams
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice