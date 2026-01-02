NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Reverses Order Defining Anti-Zionism as Antisemitism

Within hours of taking his oath of office on Thursday, Zohran Mamdani sent shockwaves through New York's Jewish community by dismantling the previous administration's landmark antisemitism framework.

The newly inaugurated mayor revoked an executive order adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) definition – effectively erasing the distinction between valid criticism of Israel and hatred directed at Jewish people – a decision that has sparked fierce condemnation from both Israeli leadership and local Jewish organisations.​

It was a striking opening act for the city's 34-year-old Democratic Socialist mayor. Mamdani, who has long positioned himself as a fiercely pro-Palestinian activist, rescinded all executive orders issued by his predecessor Eric Adams since September 26, 2024 – the day Adams was indicted on federal corruption charges (charges that were later dismissed). In one stroke, Mamdani unwound months of work his predecessor had championed with the Jewish community.​

NYC's Antisemitism Definition: What Changed With Zohran Mamdani's Reversal?

The IHRA definition that Mamdani scrapped had been adopted by Adams in June 2025, following the October 7 Hamas attacks, which unleashed a surge in antisemitic violence and rhetoric across the United States.

The framework provided concrete language to address antisemitism in all its forms – including measures that designated certain anti-Zionist rhetoric as discriminatory. Specifically, the definition stated it was antisemitic to deny 'the Jewish people their right to self-determination' or to claim 'the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavour.'​

Other provisions in the IHRA definition addressed Holocaust denial, applying double standards to Israel that aren't imposed on other democracies, and holding Jewish citizens collectively responsible for actions of the Israeli state.​

For Adams, it was a signal of solidarity with New York's Jewish population – over 12% of the city's 8 million residents. For Mamdani, however, the definition represented an unacceptable restriction on legitimate political discourse.

'We must distinguish between antisemitism and criticism of the Israeli government,' his office stated in response, claiming the framework 'oftentimes ignores this distinction.'​

Alongside the IHRA reversal, Mamdani also abolished an order that opposed the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement – placing him firmly in alignment with the activism that has defined his political identity for years.​

Mamdani's Controversial Track Record: Why Jewish Leaders Sound the Alarm

Notably, Mamdani chose to retain the Office to Combat Antisemitism, an institution Adams established in May 2025. Yet the decision over which definition of antisemitism the office will now adopt remains unclear – a consequential ambiguity that will ripple through NYPD hate crime investigations, school policy, and municipal responses to prejudice.​

Israeli President Isaac Herzog did not mince words when responding to Mamdani's election victory. In December, during a speech at Yeshiva University in Manhattan, Herzog described the incoming mayor's rhetoric as 'outrageous' and accused him of harbouring 'contempt' for the Jewish state.

'Here, we see the rise of a new mayor-elect who makes no effort to conceal his contempt for the Jewish, democratic State of Israel, the only nation state of the Jewish people,' Herzog declared.​

Herzog went further, branding Mamdani's statements 'both anti-Jewish and anti-American,' and warning that legitimising violence against Israeli citizens undermines 'freedom of religion.' Israel's Foreign Ministry took to social media, sardonically tweeting: 'This isn't leadership. It's antisemitic gasoline on an open fire.'​

The Jewish community's apprehension is rooted in reality. According to a December Anti-Defamation League report, approximately 20% of Mamdani's newly appointed officials have ties to anti-Zionist groups – some of whom have celebrated the October 7 Hamas attacks or justified violence against Israelis. Many are members of Students for Justice in Palestine and the Democratic Socialists of America – organisations Mamdani himself has long been affiliated with.​

Mamdani has accused Israel of 'genocide' and 'apartheid,' and has pledged to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should he ever visit New York – a promise that would violate multiple provisions of international law.​

Mounting Tensions: Community Response and Broader Implications

The political fallout has been swift. A November survey conducted by the Jewish People Policy Institute found that 67% of American Jews believe Mamdani's election endangers New York's Jewish population.

Even those who voted for him on other grounds – chiefly his commitment to housing affordability and working-class issues – are now grappling with deep reservations about his stance towards Jewish identity and security.​

Yet not all criticism comes from the right. The New York Civil Liberties Union, a progressive organisation, praised the reversal, arguing the IHRA definition 'weaponises' the fight against antisemitism by suppressing legitimate free speech regarding Israeli government policy.​

As Mamdani settles into Gracie Mansion, the question that haunts New York's Jewish community is profound: can a mayor who refuses to acknowledge Israel's right to exist as a Jewish state effectively protect the rights and dignity of his Jewish constituents? His inaugural act suggests the answer remains deeply uncertain.​

