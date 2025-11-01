42 Million Americans Just Lost Food Benefits — Here's What's Happening

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW RIGHT NOW: The Crisis: SNAP benefits (food stamps) for 42 million Americans were suspended starting November 1 due to the 32-day government shutdown. No new benefits are being issued until the shutdown ends or emergency funding is released. Court Intervention: Two federal judges ruled Friday that the Trump administration must use emergency contingency funds to pay at least partial SNAP benefits. The administration has until Monday to clarify how much funding will be available. If You Have Benefits Left: Any remaining balance on your EBT card from previous months can still be used. Those funds don't expire and will work normally in November. State Help: Several states including Vermont, Louisiana, Virginia, Connecticut, and Guam are using local funds to cover some or all November benefits. Minnesota is sending $4 million to food banks.

The Shutdown Just Got Real for Millions

For 42 million Americans — roughly 1 in 8 people — November 1 marked an unprecedented crisis: their food stamp benefits didn't arrive.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) ran out of federal funding as the government shutdown stretched into its 32nd day, marking the first time in the program's history that benefits have been delayed.

SNAP provides an average of $188 per month (about $6 per day) to help seniors, people with disabilities, and families purchase food. For many households, it's the difference between eating and going hungry.

Why This Is Happening

The political battle in Washington mirrors the same argument that has kept the government shut down: Senate Democrats say President Trump could fund SNAP with "the stroke of a pen" by using emergency contingency funds, just as he did with expiring Obamacare subsidies.

Republicans and the Trump administration argue that food stamps and other programs could be fully funded if Democrats would vote to reopen the government.

The USDA says it needs $8 billion to cover November SNAP benefits but argues it cannot legally tap into the roughly $6 billion emergency contingency fund without congressional authorization.

Democrats are suing the Trump administration over its refusal to use the SNAP emergency fund, which they say has about $5 billion available specifically for situations like this.

The Friday Court Rulings Changed Everything

Late Friday, two federal judges ruled that the Trump administration must use emergency funds to pay SNAP benefits, either in full or partially.

Judge Jack McConnell in Rhode Island directed that food stamp benefits be paid out of emergency funds "as soon as possible." Judge Indira Talwani in Massachusetts gave the administration until Monday to report how much funding is available and whether they'll authorize at least reduced benefits.

"Congress put money in an emergency fund... and it is hard for me to understand how this is not an emergency," Judge Talwani said during the hearing.

President Trump responded on Truth Social: "Our Government lawyers do not think we have the legal authority to pay SNAP with certain monies we have available... I do NOT want Americans to go hungry just because the Radical Democrats refuse to do the right thing and REOPEN THE GOVERNMENT. Therefore, I have instructed our lawyers to ask the Court to clarify how we can legally fund SNAP as soon as possible."

What This Means for You

If you receive SNAP benefits:

While November benefits won't be disbursed as scheduled, you can still use any remaining funds on your EBT card from previous months. If you haven't spent all your October benefits, those will roll over into November.

States are advising recipients to use remaining balances wisely and purchase essential food items. Hawaii's Department of Human Services urged: "If you have remaining balances from previous months, we encourage you to plan your shopping carefully."

Will benefits be paid retroactively?

The USDA hasn't officially confirmed retroactive payments, but social service experts expect benefits will be issued retroactively once the shutdown ends. "It is our understanding that SNAP benefits will be issued retroactively when the shutdown ends," said Lizbeth Ginsburg of Greater Boston Legal Services.

Federal rules stipulate that SNAP recipients are entitled to their benefits and should receive them if there's a disruption, according to Gina Plata-Nino, interim SNAP director at the Food Research & Action Center.

Can you still apply?

Yes. States are still accepting and processing SNAP applications during the shutdown. However, approved benefits won't be distributed until federal funding resumes.

What States Are Doing

Several states are stepping up with emergency measures:

Vermont: Lawmakers approved a plan on October 29 to cover residents' food stamp benefits through November 15.

Louisiana: Governor Jeff Landry signed an emergency declaration on October 24 to fund SNAP benefits for state residents.

Minnesota: Announced $4 million in funding for local food shelves to handle the crisis.

Connecticut, Virginia, Guam: Found ways to fund the program from a few days to the whole month of November.

South Carolina, Hawaii, Massachusetts: Leaning on relief funds or launching new programs to provide support.

A coalition of officials from 25 states and D.C. sued the Trump administration on Tuesday, arguing that suspending benefits is unlawful.

The Food Bank Crisis

Food pantries and community assistance programs are already strained from rising food prices and increased demand in recent years. "The shutdown adds another layer of strain to an already stretched emergency food system," said Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas.

Kathy Underhill, CEO of the Des Moines Area Religious Council, which runs 14 food pantries, warned: "November is always the busiest month in the food bank and food pantry world, and if SNAP benefits do not go out on time in November, the capacity of food banks and food pantries will be pushed to their very limits."

The Politics Got Ugly

The dysfunction over benefits came to a head this week on the Senate floor when Senate Majority Leader John Thune blocked a bill by Sen. Ben Ray Luján that would have funded both SNAP and WIC (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children).

"This isn't a political game, these are real people's lives we're talking about," Thune said angrily. "And you all have just figured out, 29 days in, that, oh, there might be some consequences."

Sen. Chris Murphy accused Trump of deliberately making the shutdown painful: "He's got $5 billion that he could be using right now to help people, to help people feed their kids, and he's choosing not to do that. What he's doing is sick, deliberately making this shutdown more painful as a means to try to get Democrats to sign on to an immoral, corrupt budget."

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins defended the administration's position at a Friday press conference: "There is a contingency fund at USDA, but that contingency fund doesn't even cover, I think, half of the $9.2 billion that would be required for November SNAP. But it is only allowed to flow if the underlying program is funded."

Who Gets SNAP Benefits?

Nearly 42 million people — about 1 in 8 Americans — received food stamps in May, according to USDA data. Households receive about $350 a month on average in SNAP benefits.

Households with children, an elderly individual, or a non-elderly person with a disability received 83% of SNAP benefits in fiscal year 2023.

The numbers by state vary widely. Alabama has roughly 749,000 SNAP participants, Arizona has more than 887,000, and Kansas has over 186,000. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis' New York district alone is home to more than 120,000 SNAP recipients.

What Happens Next

The immediate question is whether the Trump administration will comply with the federal court orders by Monday and release emergency funding for at least partial benefits.

Even if emergency funds are used, administration officials warn that the $5.5 billion in the contingency fund falls short of the $9 billion needed to cover the full month of November. They say recalculating benefits and arranging partial payments could take weeks.

Longer term, the crisis will only end when the government shutdown ends — which requires a political compromise that has eluded Washington for over a month.

Speaker Mike Johnson has consistently said he will only call the House back into session if Senate Democrats vote to reopen the government.

Where to Get Help Now

If you need food assistance immediately:

Use your existing EBT balance: Any funds remaining from previous months are still accessible.

Contact local food banks: Visit your state's food bank network or call 2-1-1 for local food assistance resources.

Check your state's website: Many states are posting updates about emergency food programs and alternatives.

Apply for SNAP now: Even if benefits are delayed, getting your application processed means you'll receive benefits faster once funding resumes.

Watch for scams: Minnesota officials warn that scammers are exploiting the crisis with fake messages asking for EBT card numbers or promising to speed up benefits for a fee. Never share your EBT card number or PIN with anyone.

The Bottom Line

This is an unprecedented crisis affecting 42 million Americans. While federal judges have ordered emergency funding, millions still face uncertainty and potential delays in receiving November benefits.

If you receive SNAP, use any remaining balance carefully, contact local food banks if needed, and keep your contact information updated with your county office so you receive notifications about your benefits.

The political battle continues in Washington, but for families trying to feed their children, the crisis is happening right now.