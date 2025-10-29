Phillies Make Kyle Schwarber Re-Signing Top Priority After Historic 56-Homer Season

The Philadelphia Phillies are making it clear that re-signing designated hitter Kyle Schwarber is among their top offseason priorities. Having come off one of the most dominant seasons of his career, the slugger is now a free agent, and Philadelphia will likely make a concerted effort to retain him in red pinstripes in 2026 and beyond.

The last four seasons have seen Schwarber establish himself as one of the biggest power producers in baseball. With the Phillies, he collected two All-Star selections and hit a whopping 187 home runs. His stint with the Phillies featured two 40-homer seasons and a staggering 50-homer or more season.

Schwarber's Record-Breaking 2025 Season

Kyle Schwarber broke new ground in his 11-year MLB career in 2025. He hit 56 home runs and contributed 132 RBIs with a remarkable .928 OPS. His most iconic feat occurred on Aug. 28, when he became part of an exclusive group of only 21 players in MLB history to hit four home runs in a game, against the Atlanta Braves this time.

Free Agency Battle: Phillies vs. the Market

Now entering free agency, Schwarber's market value will go through the roof. The Athletic's Jim Bowden pointed out that while the Phillies covet his return, opposing clubs will certainly go after the veteran power hitter for his raw power and leadership abilities.

"In addition to being one of the premier power hitters in the game, Schwarber is highly valued around the league for his clubhouse presence. Although the Phillies will make every effort to re-sign him, it will be fascinating to see what offers Schwarber gets on the open market for his special power bat and ability to mentor younger players."

Phillies' Offseason Plans Could Impact Schwarber's Future

Philadelphia is also said to be targeting superstar free agent Kyle Tucker this offseason, according to Sporting News. The possible signing may impact how aggressively the front office negotiates Schwarber's new deal. But with his phenomenal production and deep-rooted connection to the team, his return is a number one priority.

