GOP Sen. Rick Scott Warns Maduro Should 'Head To China Or Russia': 'Something is Going To Happen'

Republican Senator Rick Scott made a new threat to Venezuela's authoritarian President Nicolas Maduro, claiming he should "heat to China or Russia" as the Trump administration continues to escalate pressure against Caracas.

"Something is going to happen," Scott told CBS News' 60 Minutes. "Whether it's internal or external."

Asked if the U.S. is "about to invade" Venezuela, Scott said it is unlikely to happen. "I don't think so. If we do, I'd be surprised."

However, the Trump administration continues to increase its presence in off the Venezuelan coast. There is currently a U.S. destroyer in Trinidad and Tobago, a country located less than 10 miles from the South American country, and the largest aircraft carrier is on its way to the region.

Military drills conducted by the U.S. along with forces from Trinidad and Tobago is taking place until October 30, with the Caribbean country noting that the development "highlights the U.S.'s commitment to regional security and cooperation in the Caribbean."

The Venezuelan regime, in turn, said the exercises are "aimed at provoking war." "false flag attack is underway in waters bordering Trinidad and Tobago or from Trinidadian or Venezuelan territory to generate a full military confrontation with our country," said Vice President Delcy Rodriguez. She did not give any evidence to back the claim.

Elsewhere, the USS Gerald R. Ford is heading to the Caribbean. The vessel is part of the Navy's newest class of aircraft carriers, the first new generation the service has commissioned in nearly 40 years.

According to the Navy's "Fact File," the Ford-class carrier can accommodate around 4,539 personnel, including the ship's crew, air wing, and staff. The vessel measures 1,092 feet long — just over the length of three full-sized football fields.

The ship is designed for a roughly 50-year service life with a single mid-life refueling. At the time of its construction, the Navy said the Ford was intended to be the "premier forward asset for crisis response and early decisive striking power in a major combat operation." Its carrier air wings are tasked with providing deterrence, sea control, power projection, maritime security, and humanitarian assistance.

Originally published on Latin Times