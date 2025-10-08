Hikaru Nakamura Breaks Silence After Backlash for Throwing Gukesh's King During Exhibition Match

Hikaru Nakamura made a controversial act after Team USA beat Team India in an exhibition match in Arlington, Texas. The act received different reactions online, with some Indian fans and retired players branding it "disrespectful" to Gukesh and the game.

The Japanese-American chess GM responded to the criticism he's facing right now.

Hikaru Nakamura Explains the Viral Moment

Nakamura responded to the reaction by taking to his YouTube stream to clarify that the move was within the context of a light-hearted exhibition and not an insult.

According to the 37-year-old player, event organizers had urged players to perform amusing stunts, such as throwing or even shattering the king, to liven the show for the audience. That's a behind-the-scenes discussion that the viewers do not know.

"It was not an insult... If it were a serious event, like the Candidates, of course you would never do such a thing. Nobody would! It doesn't matter if it was Magnus Carlsen, Hans Niemann, Anish Giri, or me. But this was a purely entertainment event."

He added that no professional chess player, whether it's Magnus Carlsen, Hans Niemann, Anish Giri, or himself, would ever behave that way in an official tournament.

Nakamura Explains Why He Threw the King

Discussing the exact action of hurling the king, Nakamura explained that he made an underhand throw so that no one in the audience would be hurt. Because of the king's shape, he couldn't actually "throw it like a baseball." If he threw it like he was in MLB, he might have injured someone.

Nakamura Suggests Pleasurable Challenge to Gukesh

Serving up a dose of humor, Nakamura joked that if there is a rematch in India, Gukesh must celebrate his win in a similarly entertaining manner, Firstpost reported. He urged the Indian GM to play Bollywood music and dance on the chessboard before him if Gukesh wins.

For Nakamura, this is not an insulting act. It's about sportsmanship and showmanship to his co-players.

Team USA beat Team India, winning 5-0 in the exhibition match.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com