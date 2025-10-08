Lakers Fan Sues LeBron James After 'Retirement' Tease Turns Out to Be an Ad

A Los Angeles Lakers enthusiast has sued LeBron James, accusing the basketball icon of swindling fans with what seemed like a retirement tease, only to turn out to be an advertising stunt.

The fan alleges that the ploy cost him almost $900, which he terms "fraud and deception."

Lakers Fan Sues LeBron Over 'The Second Decision'

For a Lakers fan who grew up with Kobe Bryant and other legends, there's nothing more exciting than seeing another superstar in the LA land. Yet, in one of the most bizarre lawsuits, a die-hard Los Angeles fan is seeking $865.66 in damages in small claims court in the city.

According to TMZ Sports, the 29-year-old Andrew Garcia claimed that LeBron's cryptic tweet about having a "big decision" was interpreted by many fans as a sign of his retirement.

Believing this might be James' last game against his original team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Garcia ran to Ticketmaster and bought two tickets to the March 31, 2026, game. The tickets cost $432.83 each. He claims he wanted to see what he believed would be a moment of history.

But the next day, LeBron announced that the highly publicized "decision" was actually a promotion for Hennessy, and not an announcement of his retirement.

Fan Claims LeBron's Retirement Tease Was Misleading

Garcia now claims that LeBron's cryptic tease was misleading, saying he lost money after the tickets dropped in resale value. In his small claims action, he accuses the basketball icon of "fraud, deception, and misrepresentation."

"I wouldn't have bought the tickets if he wasn't retiring. Simple as that," Garcia told TMZ Sports.

While Garcia's annoyance reflects that of many fans who were duped by the deceptive promotion, his lawsuit is the first official grievance to demand monetary compensation.

LeBron Draws Criticism for Marketing Stunt

LeBron's promotional stunt, "The Second Decision," was intended to recall his notorious 2010 ESPN special, "The Decision," when he publicly declared his departure from Cleveland to Miami. But this time, the theatrics unfolded over a liquor commercial instead of a massive basketball revelation.

Fans swarmed social media with criticism, labeling the stunt tone-deaf and manipulative. Many reported staying up late anticipating a career-changing announcement that instead resulted in an ad drop.

LeBron James and his representatives have yet to publicly comment on the lawsuit or fan backlash from the Hennessy campaign.

Is The Lawsuit Really Going To Go Anywhere?

Legal experts believe Garcia's lawsuit faces an uphill battle, noting that celebrity endorsements rarely qualify as misrepresentation unless clear false promises are made.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com