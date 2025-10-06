ChatGPT App Integration Adds Ways to Interact with Spotify, Canva, Figma, and More

OpenAI has now introduced a way for users to interact better with apps via ChatGPT's latest integration, featuring platforms like Spotify, Canva, Figma, and more.

The feature helps in integrating ChatGPT's generative AI capabilities into everyday apps that the public uses.

ChatGPT Integration Adds a Way to Interact With Apps

OpenAI shared a new video on YouTube that talks about the company adding apps to ChatGPT. Through this latest experience, users now get the chance to directly use ChatGPT's answers for other apps' content or interact directly with the said apps.

In one example shown by OpenAI, they asked ChatGPT to create a playlist for them, and after generating a specific list of songs, a button on the ChatGPT platform suggested using the content to create a Spotify playlist.

Alternatively, users may directly converse with a specific app to ask both it and ChatGPT to help them with what they need. For example, users may type in the prompt box "Spotify, create a 2000s R&B playlist for me featuring top hits only."

According to 9to5Mac, the apps that are available now on ChatGPT are still limited, with platforms like Spotify, Booking.com, Canva, Expedia, Coursera, Figma, and Zillow connected to the experience.

The feature will only work in English, but it is available in different regions.

ChatGPT's Direct Integrations

There are others direct experiences on ChatGPT, and an example is a shopping feature that gives users the products that best match their needs, with links taking them there.

Earlier this year, ChatGPT introduced one of its biggest integrations on the platform, which is the arrival of the free AI image generation from its DALL-E model. Users were given the chance to generate AI images directly on ChatGPT, and early users were fortunate enough to see an almost unlimited number of prompts before OpenAI put a cap on it due to massive traffic.

Originally published on Tech Times