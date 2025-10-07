DHS Announces Arrest of 'Depraved Individual' Who Allegedly Placed Bounty on Border Patrol Chief in Chicago

The Department of Homeland Security announced the arrest of a Chicago man accused of placing a bounty on a senior Border Patrol official.

According to a federal criminal complaint unsealed on Monday, Juan Espinoza Martinez, 37, allegedly offered up to $10,000 for the killing of Chief Gregory Bovino, the U.S. Border Patrol's Commander at Large, in a message shared via Snapchat, as NBC News reports. Prosecutors said Espinoza Martinez also offered $2,000 for information on the official's whereabouts.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents said they were alerted on October 3 by a confidential source who provided screenshots of the messages. One screenshot appeared to show a user named "Juan" offering the cash rewards and including a photo of Chief Bovino. The post also contained the abbreviation "LK...on him," which agents said indicated the Latin Kings gang's involvement.

Espinoza Martinez was arrested on October 6 in Burr Ridge, Illinois. The Department of Justice has charged him with soliciting the murder of a federal law enforcement official. Federal officials said the investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests are possible.

In a statement accompanying the announcement, Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the arrest underscored the administration's commitment to protecting federal agents:

"Depraved individuals like Juan Espinoza Martinez – who do not value human life and threaten law enforcement – do NOT belong in this country. We will not allow criminal gangs to put hits on U.S. government officials and our law enforcement officers. Thanks to ICE and our federal law enforcement partners, this thug is off our streets and behind bars"

McLaughlin added that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has directed agencies to pursue the strongest possible prosecutions against anyone who targets law enforcement personnel. "These attacks on our brave law enforcement officers must end," she said.

Court documents show that Espinoza Martinez, a Mexican national living in the U.S. without legal status, allegedly distributed the messages shortly after federal agents in Chicago were attacked by a car caravan in an unrelated incident. Federal prosecutors described the solicitation as a direct threat to national security and the safety of law enforcement.

Chief Bovino, who has led high-profile immigration operations in Los Angeles and Chicago, was not injured. The Department of Homeland Security said he continues to carry out his duties under enhanced security. Espinoza Martinez remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing.

Originally published on Latin Times