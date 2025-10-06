Denis Bouanga's 99th Goal Ignites LAFC's Playoff Surge After Gritty Win Over Atlanta United

Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) snapped its five-game winning run with a thrilling 1-0 win over Atlanta United on Sunday at BMO Stadium.

The only goal of the game was scored by none other than Denis Bouanga, who scored his 99th career goal for LAFC and his 24th goal this season, tying Lionel Messi for the scoring lead in Major League Soccer.

Bouanga Breaks Through Atlanta's Defense

Most of the match, LAFC was unable to penetrate Atlanta United's deep defense. Atlanta (5-15-12, 27 points) congested the middle, making Bouanga and his fellow star Son Heung-min fight for room.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the breakthrough finally arrived in the 85th minute when Mark Delgado lofted a ball into the box. An Atlanta defender's header clearance was gift-wrapped for Bouanga, who produced a sharp first-time shot that slipped through goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert's legs.

The victory not only gained three important points but also provided LAFC (16-7-8, 53 points) with home-field advantage in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs. It was an example of pure determination and calm from the league's hottest striker.

LAFC's Offensive Struggles and Strategic Patience

Before Denis Bouanga's late winner, LAFC were unable to find the net in the first half for the first time in seven. Their normally free-flowing and electric attack looked stifled by Atlanta's congested shape. Steve Cherundolo's team was patient, holding on to the ball and biding their time instead of going for risky balls.

This composed, even-keel style echoed LAFC's dominant September stretch, during which the team went undefeated 4-0-0 and again became MLS Cup favorites. This contrast between August's up-and-down performance and September's greatness showcased the likelihood that LAFC can adjust and succeed when the stakes are raised.

Bouanga Doing Just 'Bouanga' Things

Bouanga's 99th goal was a milestone moment, and it was his first in his 100th LAFC appearance. The French-Gabonese prodigy has now scored in six consecutive games and is the club's record-holder for game-winning goals (23). His game-winning consistency has established him as one of the league's go-to finishers and a front-runner for MVP honors.

The victory also ensured that LAFC would end up in the top four of the Western Conference and have home-field advantage in at least two playoff games if needed. Top teams San Diego, Vancouver, and Minnesota also won over the weekend, so LAFC's victory was important in maintaining hopes of a title run.

Bouanga will leave to join his national team on international duty, sitting out LAFC's next two games against Toronto and Austin. Even without the MLS September Player of the Month, however, LAFC is in a good position to claim the Western Conference title for the third time in four years.

With momentum and depth throughout the roster, the Black & Gold are entering the postseason among MLS's most feared teams.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com