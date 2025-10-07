Stefon Diggs Says Patriots' Win Over Buffalo Bills Is '100% Personal'

Stefon Diggs ensured that his first game back in Buffalo was one to remember. The former Bills wide receiver, who now plays for the New England Patriots, put on a breathtaking performance on Sunday Night Football, guiding his team to a huge divisional win.

Diggs caught 10 balls for 146 yards, demonstrating that his exit from Buffalo had no effect whatsoever.

For the 31-year-old Pro Bowler, this wasn't just another matchup. It was "100% personal."

Personal Statement Game for Diggs

Having been traded out of Buffalo to Houston in 2024 before signing with New England, Diggs had a lot to prove when he took the field. And prove it he did. His chemistry with second-year quarterback Drake Maye was dynamite, leading the Patriots past their AFC East foes in front of a sold-out Highmark Stadium crowd.

Before the game, Diggs admitted he felt emotional about returning to the city where he spent four seasons. He knew he would receive a great deal of love and respect from his former team and fans. He waited all week just to see this.

Stefon Diggs gets a warm welcome back from Bills Mafia. 👏 pic.twitter.com/8VfXM22evg — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 6, 2025

Postgame, Diggs wasn't afraid to admit his inspiration.

"It was 100% personal," he explained to reporters. His ferocity was apparent from kickoff throughout the final whistle: every reception seemed like a declaration to his previous team that he's still one of the NFL's best.

Locker Room Celebration Goes Viral

After the game was over, Diggs brought the party online. TMZ Sports reported that the veteran receiver live-streamed on Instagram, providing fans with a look inside the Patriots' locker room, where he and his teammates were partying to NBA YoungBoy's "Shot Callin." The vibe was charged, with Diggs patently enjoying every minute of the victory.

This was not Diggs' first win against his former club. He assisted the Houston Texans in beating the Bills 23–20 last season before resigning with New England during the offseason. But this victory stung differently; it was in Buffalo, in front of the people who used to chant his name.

Outside his NFL career, People reported that Diggs, who is also the boyfriend of pregnant rapper Cardi B, has fathered a five-month-old baby girl with model Aileen Lopera.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com