NFL Trade Rumors: Where Could Mac Jones Go If 49ers Decide to Trade Him?

Mac Jones is projected to be a promising Tom Brady replacement for the New England Patriots, but it did not pan out. His transfer to the San Francisco 49ers is the opposite.

Four years removed from speculation connecting him with Kyle Shanahan during the 2021 NFL Draft, Jones is enjoying life as the Niners' surprise hero. Stepping in for injured Brock Purdy, the former Alabama standout has gone 3-0 as a starter, including a strong 342-yard, two-touchdown effort in a victory on the road at the Los Angeles Rams.

However, the 49ers could cash in on Jones to explore more trade options if they wish.

Mac Jones' Career Revival Under Kyle Shanahan

Jones' renaissance with Shanahan is not unexpected. The West Coast offense of the 49ers feeds off of accuracy, timing, and decision-making, all skills Jones exhibited in his debut season with New England.

Legendary college coach Nick Saban recently said that Mac was one of the guys "who was in bad situations in New England" when it comes to coaching. Although he's not in great circumstances before, Saban is happy that Jones' efforts are paying off with the 49ers.

His high-level play also raises an issue: others are taking notice. As quarterback injuries accumulate leaguewide, contenders and rebuilders might view Jones as the missing piece, whether as a consistent starter or premium backup.

Potential Trade Destination 1: New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints would be an ideal destination for Jones. Untested rookie Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler's timeline as a full-time starter is uncertain. Jones, who excels with a rigid short-pass offense, would be the perfect fit under head coach Kellen Moore's system.

The Saints can trade defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd and mid-round draft assets to San Francisco in exchange. Shepherd would improve the 49ers' injury-depleted defensive line, and Jones gives the Saints a reliable quarterback for 2026 and forward.

Potential Trade Destination 2: Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals might also be an interesting bidder. Without Joe Burrow available due to injury, Jones provides short-term continuity and maybe more. The 49ers would give up in return the Bengals' premier pass rusher, Trey Hendrickson, who could become a free agent soon.

Missing Nick Bosa for the season created a huge gap in San Francisco's pass rush, and Hendrickson's edge pressure would be a difference-maker. In order to get value evened out, the 49ers might have to throw a draft pick into the deal along with Jones, but the trade would provide both clubs with what they so sorely lack: stability at essential positions.

Possible Trade Destination 3: New York Jets

According to CBS Sports, the New York Jets, under new head coach Aaron Glenn, are also intriguing. Existing starter Justin Fields has shown flashes of promise but is inconsistent through the air, something Jones could supply right away. His precise, pocket-passing style is reminiscent of the system Glenn and OC Tanner Engstrand employed to great success in Detroit.

If the Jets make a proposal of veteran Tyrod Taylor and a fourth-round draft pick, the 49ers might improve their depth with draft flexibility. For New York, Jones is a more secure long-term answer behind center.

Keep or Trade Jones

Kyle Shanahan holds a key decision to make. Mac Jones' spectacular rescue can keep San Francisco afloat if Purdy falters or acquires precious assets through a mid-year deal. In either case, Jones' value has never been greater, and quarterback-needy teams are already sniffing around.

