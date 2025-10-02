Threads Brings Communities Feature to Connect Likeminded Users Across Over 100 Categories

Meta's Threads is back with another feature to add to the platform, with Communities making its debut on Instagram's microblogging app to unite like-minded individuals with the same interests on the platform.

In this new feature, Meta is giving users over 100 categories to kickstart the arrival of this latest experience.

Threads Brings Communities Features to Connect Users

Meta wants you to "find your people" on Threads, and it starts with the introduction of a new feature, Communities, that will help them connect with other users. Communities is now live on Threads to bring people who have the same interests to converse and discuss, with various categories available.

Previously, Meta gave users the chance to connect via features like topic tags and custom feeds, but with Communities, users would get more "dedicated spaces" to discuss and dive deeper into conversations.

TechCrunch reported that this new feature is Meta's take on a similar experience its rival X has already introduced to its users, also called Communities. That said, the publication noted that X's Communities is more similar to Reddit as users could create and moderate these specific Communities on the platform.

Additionally, X's take on Communities would only show the posts or discussions inside them if a user has already joined the community, unlike Meta's Threads, which already allows users to view what the group brings forth.

Last year, X introduced NSFW Communities, which allowed users to share explicit content on the platform, with administrators also allowed to adjust content filtering.

Over 100 Categories Now Live on Threads Communities

According to Meta, the introduction of Communities would debut over 100 categories or topics. Users may then search or choose the community that they are interested in and help contribute to their growing conversations by sharing Community posts.

Meta said that the categories they created are some of the most popular topics that are already being talked about on Threads. Some of the community categories Meta has previewed include topics like the NBA or basketball, TV or series, books, K-Pop, and more.

Users who are part of Communities would have a special link appearing on their profiles to let other users know that they are contributors or members of that said Community.

Meta said that they are taking it up a notch as Threads Communities get personalized experiences, such as custom Like emojis that would be exclusively available to use for its members. Additionally, joined communities would also be pinned to user feeds for easier access.

Originally published on Tech Times