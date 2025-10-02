Dodgers Overcome Early Error, Beat Reds to Advance in NL Wild Card Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers encountered struggles early during Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series but came back on the strength of stout pitching and opportunistic hitting to sweep away the Cincinnati Reds in an 8-4 win.

That was a close contender spot that the Reds could have grabbed, but the team missed the opportunity as Los Angeles capitalized on six of their 18 chances with runners in scoring position.

Costly Error Sparks Early Trouble

The evening started tense with Teoscar Hernández dropping an easy fly ball in the first inning, putting the Reds in position on second and third. The Reds quickly took advantage with a two-run single, presenting the Dodgers with an early deficit. Rather than unravel, Los Angeles saw the disappointment as a test of perseverance.

Yamamoto's Dominant Response

According to Sports Illustrated, starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto rebounded with aplomb, striking out Elly De La Cruz to get out of the first inning before finding his rhythm.

In 6 ⅔ innings, Yamamoto yielded only a few hits and fanned key hitters to bring the Dodgers within striking distance. His most thrilling moment was in the sixth, when he survived a bases-loaded, no-out situation with a force play at home and back-to-back strikeouts that electrified Dodger Stadium.

Offense Comes Alive

The Dodgers' lineup started to take away from Reds starter Zack Littell in the third inning. Ben Rortvedt doubled and crossed home on a Mookie Betts single to trim the margin. In the fourth, postseason hero Kiké Hernández ripped a two-run double to tie the contest, eventually scoring on a Miguel Rojas single to give Los Angeles a 3-2 lead.

USA Today reported that the turning point arrived during the sixth inning. Hernández again ignited the rally with a lead-off single, followed by an RBI by Shohei Ohtani and another run-scoring double by Betts. Teoscar Hernández atoned for his previous error with a two-run double, extending the Dodgers' lead to 7-2 and essentially closing the game.

Late-Inning Drama and Closing It Out

The Reds tried to mount a rally in the eighth, scoring two runs against Emmet Sheehan before Alex Vesia closed the door with two strikeouts. In the ninth, Roki Sasaki displayed his electric stuff, retiring the side on triple-digit fastballs and sharp splitters to wrap up the Dodgers' passage.

The Dodgers will face the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series with confidence and momentum, having saved their best for last in a grueling comeback.

